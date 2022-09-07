Kate Walsh Signs On for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

She’s coming back, folks.

It’s now official.

A couple months after we first reported the rumor that Kate Walsh may return for multiple episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Variety has gone ahead and confirmed the news.

According to this well-known publication, Walsh “will recur” once again in the beloved role of Dr. Addison Montgomery.

We can’t say for certain just how many episodes this will translate to for the star.

However, it was announced just a few weeks ago that long-time lead Ellen Pompeo will only appear on eight Season 19 installments.

The medical drama has undergone a drastic cast makeover this summer, with a whole bunch of new faces coming on board to portray residents at the hospital.

Walsh, of course, is a familiar face.

She has played Addison since the Season 1 finale of Grey’s Anatomy way back in 2005.

The character went on to anchor the spinoff Private Practice, which ran for six seasons on ABC, from 2007 to 2013.

Walsh then stopped on Grey’s Anatomy last season in a multi-episode arc that featured Addison returning to Grey Sloan Memorial in order to perform a uterine transplant on a patient… who later miscarried.

During her Season 18 appearances, Addison grieved the death of her ex-husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) with his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and his widow Meredith (Pompeo).

In January, ABC announced the network had ordered a 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which has become the longest-running primetime medical drama series in history.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said at the time.

“Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Some Kind of Tomorrow” – Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO

Added creator Shonda Rhimes in a statement of her own:

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week.

“And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 kicks off at 8/7c on Thursday, October 6 on ABC.

