Joy-Anna Duggar Cries Over Parenthood, Sparks MAJOR Concern on Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar has been acting more and more rebellious of late.

The former reality star recently violated her family’s very strict dress code, for example.

Now, however, the mother of two has really gone ahead and done it.

She’s really gone ahead and seemingly stuck it to her mother and father… by admitting that parenthood isn’t always a walk in the blissful park.

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022.

“A few months ago I was crying to Austin, feeling inadequate to be the mother of my two beautiful children, and wanting to give them a happy childhood and praying they will know how much Jesus loves them,” Joy-Anna wrote, adding of her spouse:

He said, “Joy, get your phone out, open your notes… and write this down.”

By all appearances, this is exactly what Duggar proceeded to do.

She wrote the following quote down, although it’s unclear what the origin is of these sage words…

It’s not your job to create the perfect life for your kids.

It is not your job to keep them happy all the time. It is your job to be their mom in the good times, hard times, normal times, crazy times, sad times & great times.

Show up. Be firm. Love much. And mother well.

Say what you want about the Duggars — seriously, this is a safe space, go ahead! — but this is a passage that all parents could/should likely heed.

It’s very unlike any Duggar woman to say anything remotely negative about raising kids, of course.

According to their dad, this is basically their only purpose in life.

But Joy-Anna continued in her post:

“I feel like every few weeks I have to stop, refocus, be purposeful in loving and parenting my kids and thank God for this BeAuTiFuL life he has given me with my husband and children.”

She then concluded with this truth bomb:

“Being a mom is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding jobs.”

Joy-Anna and Austin are parents to a son named Gideon and a daughter named Evelyn.

Some folks out there think a third child is on the way, too.

We can’t verify that rumor.

But we can tell observers not to worry about Joy-Anna in the wake of this post.

Heck, they should applaud Joy-Anna.

At last, she’s showing some independence and she’s speaking truth to power.

Parenthood is almost never easy — but, as note above, it’s so very worth it!

