Armie Hammer’s Wife Breaks Her Silence: I Stand With His Victims

Back in early 2021, shocking allegations against actor Armie Hammer began to surface on social media.

At the time, Hammer was one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men, and his public persona was that of an old-school family man, almost square in his desire to spend his free time at home with his wife and kids.

Hammer’s accusers, however, described a pleasure-seeking playboy fueled by hard drugs and bizarre sexual fetishes.

And no one was more shocked than Armie’s wife and the mother of his three children, Elizabeth Chambers.

On September 3, a three-part docuseries about Armie entitled House of Hammer debuted on Discovery+.

It marked the first time that two of Hammer’s most high-profile victims — Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison — spoke out about their experiences with the actor.

The series also featured commentary from Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer, who says that such extreme behavior is sadly commonplace in her family.

Casey Hammer appears in the documentary House of Hammer. (Photo via YouTube)

Now, two weeks after the film was released, Elizabeth Chambers is finally speaking out about the latest evidence of her estranged husband’s depravity.

“I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said of the doc.

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

Chambers went on to say that she and Armie have reached a place where they’re able to civilly co-parent their two children.

But she continues to support the alleged victims as they consider legal options.

“I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing,” Chambers said.

“I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

Chambers says producers reached out and asked her to participate in the documentary herself, but she chose not to for the sake of her children.

“In this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them,” she explained.

Chambers is obviously aware of how horrible Hammer’s actions were, but she says he’s currently “focused on his healing” and “all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children.”

“Time does heal, but time alone doesn’t heal. You need to work through it. People are flawed. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way,” Chambers said.

“For me the whole time it has been about, ‘These are my boundaries. If you can meet them, then we can take the next step.’ That’s with everyone in my life, but also with myself.”

His acting career apparently at an end, Hammer is currently living in the Cayman Islands, where he works as a timeshare salesman.

Chambers and her kids have been living in the Caymans as well, but the mother of two tells E! that she’s in a “committed relationship” with a new man.

She says she’s also “ready to come back to L.A.” and “get back to our grind.”

The road ahead will likely be a hard one for Elizabeth and her family, but it sounds like she has no intention of shying away from the challenge.