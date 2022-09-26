Megan Potthast Flaunts Feet, OnlyFans Profits, More to 90 Day Fiance Fans

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers finally caught up with the infamous Charlie Potthast.

Libby’s estranged brother has been persona non grata due to his unstable and at times violent behavior at family gatherings.

He and his wife, Megan, were still going strong.

Viewers found themselves subjected to close-ups of her feet. Megan’s OnlyFans subscribers see all of that and more.

None of us asked to see Megan Potthast’s feet. We did not sign up for that when we tuned in for Season 7, Episode 5.

But that was how producers decided to introduce the two of them on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

We saw Charlie smiling and photographing his wife’s bare feet with his phone.

Meanwhile, she posed in a fetching get-up on their bed.

There was nothing inherently NSFW about the photoshoot — no nudity, no blurs, no sex toys.

The main attraction … at least, for her clientele … was clearly Megan’s feet.

Megan and Charlie obviously spoke to the camera about family drama and their ongoing beef with Andrei.

(They have decided that he is a master manipulator who turned everyone against Charlie … even though we all saw Charlie’s behavior)

But many viewers’ ears perked up when they heard that Megan had raked in $70,000 from OnlyFans in just one year.

Is that number legit? We cannot verify that for sure. Some information (such as “likes”) is publicly available. Other OnlyFans info is private, with good reason.

But based upon Megan’s subscription price (and the number of months in a year), she could make that much with just a few hundred subscribers.

And that is just assuming that we’re talking subs. If there is other paid content, unlocked or through DMs, that could make a lot, too.

Megan has spoken in the past, including on 90 Day: Bares All, about her OnlyFans work.

Mentioning feet pics is sensational, gets the attention of foot connoisseurs, and glosses over other aspects of what she offers.

Simply put, Megan also sells people photos of her breasts, and has openly advertised stripping off her clothes. So it’s not just feet. It’s OnlyFans, not OnlyFeet.

Megan at one point said that $70,000 was more than she made working for Charlie’s father, Chuck, and his company.

That is not exactly the financial reality that the Potthast family has been projecting about the family business.

We don’t know the details of Megan’s work, but … we have to assume that Becky, Jenn, Libby, and Andrei have made more.

As we mentioned, Charlie’s extremely poor behavior has created a rift in the family. Charlie has made it impossible for his siblings to have normal relationships with him.

Has Andrei exploited that for his own personal and even financial gain? Almost certainly. Look, nobody is defending the guy.

But ultimately, Charlie is a grown man who is responsible for his own actions. And for his alleged substance abuse issues. We hope that he has addressed all of this.