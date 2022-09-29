Matt Walsh: Anti-Trans Bigot Previously Defended Josh Duggar's Molestation of His Sisters

In recent months, Matt Walsh has made a name for himself as a guy who’s way too interested in the sexual activities of minors.

So it shouldn’t come as no surprise, that the ultra-conservative zealot and self-proclaimed journalist also has a long history of defending convicted child molester Josh Duggar.

If you spent most of your life blissfully unaware of Walsh’s presence, but have found his punchably smug mug inescapable lately, that’s probably due to his involvement in two highly controversial projects.

First, Walsh dared to investigate the title question in What Is a Woman?, an anti-trans documentary that cemented his reputation as the Michael Moore of the far-right (not a compliment).

Matt Walsh is a rightwing journalist with a long history of defending child molester Josh Duggar. Duggar is currently in prison for his crimes. (Photo via Instagram)

Shortly thereafter, Walsh once again got his base all whipped into a frenzy over other people’s genitals, this time by making the easily debunked claim that Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center is castrating children.

With October right around the corner, we’re sure Walsh’s next trick will be alleging that your neighborhood libs are offering hormone replacement therapy to trick-or-treaters in lieu of candy.

Anyway, what does the fear-mongering bigotry of the latest Ben Shapiro wannabe have to do with Josh Duggar?

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

Well, it seems that in the wake of news that Josh had molested five young girls — four of whom were his sisters — Walsh proudly positioned himself as the reality star’s biggest defender.

“The Duggars aren’t hypocrites, progressives are,” Walsh declared, choosing to turn this into a culture war issue instead of being duly disgusted by the details of the case, including the nauseating revelation that one of Josh’s victims tried to fight him off, and her parents still took no action to prevent further attacks.

Walsh went on to argue that the Duggars were being “pilloried” for “their faith,” and not for the fact that the Josh’s parents allowed countless acts of child molestation to take place under their roof.

Matt Walsh staked his reputation on defending serial child molester Josh Duggar.

“They are roundly despised for their beliefs, their outspoken nature, and for the parents’ decision to have 19 kids,” Walsh wrote after Josh’s police record was revealed in 2015.

“Progressive trolls have been anxiously waiting for a chance to burn them down and dance on their ashes, and now they’ve finally been given the opportunity.”

Yes, clearly “progressive trolls” are the problem here, and not the molester who later became an active participant in a child pornography ring.

Josh Duggar during his recent child pornography charges. (Photo via Getty)

Walsh went on to argue that being “publicly shamed” was sufficient punishment for Josh, and anyone calling for his family’s television show to be canceled had simply gone too far.

Walsh went on to admit that, like Josh’s parents, he would not take action if a son of his were accused of a sex crime against a child.

He went on to blast the critics who labeled Josh — gasp! — a hypocrite for making a career out of espousing family values despite having molested four of his sisters.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“It makes him cowardly, perhaps. It makes him selfish. It makes him flawed. It makes him sinful. It makes him any number of things, but not necessarily a hypocrite,” Walsh wrote.

Not surprisingly, Walsh has remained silent in the wake of Josh’s recent conviction on child pornography charges.

We’d say Walsh will probably find the time to visit his favorite former TLC star as Josh serves his 12 and half year sentence in a Texas federal prison.

But the man is much too busy trying to figure out what the hell a woman is.