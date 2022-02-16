Cheyenne Floyd: Ryder Was Hospitalized on Valentine's Day, But She's Okay!

Teen Mom fans already know that last month wasn't the easiest for Cheyenne Floyd.

Neither was Valentine's Day -- not for her, and especially not for 4-year-old Ryder.

Cheyenne had to take her daughter to the hospital.

Now, Ryder is home and resting.

On Monday, February 14, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton took their 4-year-old daughter to the hospital.

Ryder had fallen sick.

Neither parent chose to specify as to what ails her, though fans are already aware that she has a chronic illness.

Cheyenne later updated her Instagram Story in order to keep fans up to speed.

"She is home from the hospital now and resting." Cheyenne assured her followers.

"This isn't how I thought my day would end up," she admitted.

"After flying to Miami and getting that call that she wasn't well and coming right back home," Cheyenne described.

She continued by acknowledging that "It's been a long emotional day."

We can certainly imagine so.

Cheyenne shared a photo of herself in bed with her sweet 4-year-old daughter.

Her fiance, Zach Davis, was also with them.

So was Ryder's baby brother, 8-month-old Ace Davis.

"Although we had other plans," Cheyenne admitted, "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now."

She affirmed: "I am blessed to be in the bed snugging with my babies."

After all, it could be much worse.

"Ryder has been great today and getting better," Cheyenne shared, following up with concerned fans.

"All she's worried about is that she missed the Valentine's Day party at school," she admitted.

Those are memorable milestones ... sometimes, even for preschoolers.

Adorably, Ryder's class actually sent her an array of Valentine's Day cupcakes.

While it can't make up for the missed party, it shows how much they care.

Plus, Ryder won't mind eating some delicious and festive treats.

Cheyenne gushed that it was "seriously the sweetest" for her daughter's class to do this.

In response to the heartwarming gesture, she wrote: "Thank you guys so much for making my baby feel special."

Honestly, cupcakes can make anyone feel special, but that is especially true for a 4-year-old. Treats are just neater when you're a kid.

Cory shared the news of Ryder's hospitalization on Monday, referring to his precious daughter as a "warrior."

He shared at the time a video of Ryder saying: "Hey guys, my Valentine's Day is doing some sickness in the hospital."

Ryder explained: "And I got this in my arm, so brave."

Despite that nightmare, Ryder shared that her Valentine's Day was "great and good."

"I'm really proud of you," Cory praised her.

He told his precious daughter: "I'm glad you're feeling better."

It was not shared exactly why Ryder was hospitalized, but fans are aware that she has VLCAD.

She was born with this condition, which prevents her body from converting fats into energy. Though hers is a "mild" case, it can be devastating and dangerous.

Whatever kept precious Ryder from attending her Valentine's Day party at school, we are relieved that she is now feeling much better.