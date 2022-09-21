Amy Roloff SNUBBED by (Almost) Entire Family on Birthday! Which Feud is to Blame?

On September 17, Amy Roloff celebrated her birthday.

Born in 1962, the beloved grandmother and Little People, Big World star is now 60 years old!

Fans all over were posting tributes and shoutouts to congratulate her on this major milestone.

But … not everyone in her family seemed to be in a celebratory mood. In fact, Zach and Tori publicly snubbed Amy. Why?

Of all people, it was Audrey Roloff who gave Amy a public shout-out for her birthday.

She shared a simple tribute to her Instagram Story.

“Happy 60th bday to Mimi, Amy, we love you so much!” Auj wrote. Short and sweet.

Now, one could assume that Audrey speaks for her and for Jeremy.

(That couple loves “traditional” family, and one could argue that the wife sending birthday congratulations is a classic role in straight people marriages)

But Jeremy is hardly Amy’s only child.

Molly, of course, shares a birthday with Amy.

She is now 27.

Molly is really not a public figure these days. One imagines that she and Amy spoke privately.

Molly and Amy Roloff share the same birthday! And they toasted to each other on the occasion in 2018.

Jacob and Izzy are not stars on the show. He hasn’t been for years, and she has never been.

So we can understand that perhaps they kept their congratulations off of Instagram.

That is fine and healthy … even if a simple and generic “happy birthday!!” tribute in their Stories wouldn’t have hurt.

Jacob Roloff and wife Isabel are out and about and buying a Christmas tree in this cute photo.

That brings us to Zach and Tori Roloff, however.

Unlike Zach’s siblings, these two are current stars of Little People, Big World.

Zach is her son. Tori is her daughter-in-law. They are both her castmates. And yet … total radio silence.

Now, there is a lot going on with the Roloff family.

Among other things, Zach and Tori might not stay on the show forever. That’s the rumor, anyway.

But … do they have a beef with Amy, specifically? Let’s take a look.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

The Roloff family has a lot of feuds, gripes, and old wounds at the moment.

Jacob, for example, spent years as a child reality star without pay — and without his consent.

The moment that he was old enough to make his own choices, he left the show and the farm.

Some people might never forgive their parents for that. Jacob has been reconciling with his family, but there have been bumps along the way.

For example, Jacob often finds himself in conflict with Jeremy and Audrey.

The two of them have, as we suggested, some deeply controversial and at times malicious views about the world.

Jeremy Roloff used this photo to wish his brother a happy birthday in January of 2019.

Jacob and Isabel are both outspoken about various good causes. Conflict is therefore only natural.

Jeremy and Zach, despite being twins, do not have a good relationship these days.

The bigger issue right now, however, involves Matt.

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras.

Matt’s decision to sell farmland at a markup that none of his children can afford has not sat well with anyone.

Jeremy and Audrey gave up on their dream of being part of Roloff Farms’ legacy a long time ago.

They bought their own farm. It was hard, but they did not want to let Matt string them along.

Zach and Tori, however, faced that disappointment much more recently.

Matt is asking a massive price for Roloff Farms land. $4 million is a lot of money.

This is more than triple what he paid Amy to buy her out of her portion of the land after their divorce.

Amy knew that Matt would sell for a markup, but she felt just as blindsided as everyone else at the colossal price.

Even though it was not her doing, perhaps Zach and Tori are unhappy with Amy. If she hadn’t sold her share, they might stand a chance, right?

Or maybe they wished her a happy birthday off of social media, and didn’t feel the need to post a performative public post.