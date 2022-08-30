Amy Roloff Celebrates Wedding Anniversary, Insists Marriage is Going Well

Amy Roloff is in Italy at the moment.

But she very much wants the world to know:

She’s also in love.

Just over a week ago, the Little People, Big World left husband Chris Marek behind for a quick trip, prompting speculation (unfortunately) that her marriage was in trouble.

Amy Roloff shared this photo on Instagram as a way to pay tribute to her husband on the occasion of their one-year anniversary.

Roloff did her best at the time to shoot down such unfounded rumors, but total strangers on the Internet appear convinced that there’s trouble in this romantic paradise.

So now Amy is back to once again try to fend off the trolls, haters and doubters.

“Our 1st year wedding Anniversary and we’re in Italy! I love you Chris Marek,” wrote Amy as a caption to the photo above two days ago, adding:

“(Here for a few days w/ friends Cortona, then we’re off to Florence) Amore.”

So cute! We can’t get enough of Amy Roloff sharing photos of herself and her second husband, Chris Marek.

Amy later shared a photo from her big day last August and wrote along with it:

“One year ago today I said I Do to this man. I love you Chris Marek. My love, my partner, my friend … today and my tomorrows I’m happy I’m on this life journey with you.

“I love our story.”

Indeed, Roloff and Marek got married on August 28, 2021 on the property Amy previously called home in Oregon.

Yup, they’re married! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek wave to their friends here after getting married.

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Roloff told People Magazine of her nuptials back then, adding:

“I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

Amy was married to Matt Roloff for over two decade when the couple split in 2016.

They share four children and have co-starred this entire time on the aforementioned TLC reality show, Little People, Big World.

By all accounts, the show is coming back for Season 24, too.

Not shabby, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek. The newlyweds are in Hawaii here for their honeymoon.

“”[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding,” Amy also said to People last year.

“Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us — Chris and I.

“It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”

Amen, Amy!

Of late, unfortunately, Amy has been focused on her ex-husband almost as much as her current husband — because Matt put a parcel of his farm up for sale and appeared to snub his children in the process.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Amy admitted this summer of one her kids NOT having a chance to take over the property.

“I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn,” she added of this controversy.

“But, you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”