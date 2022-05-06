Loren Brovarnik: Pregnant With Baby #3!

Just eight months ago, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik brought baby Asher home from the NICU.

The 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple was already talking about the possibility of having more children when they filmed After The 90 Days.

Now, the parents of two have some exciting news for fans:

They are expecting their third child!

Loren Brovarnik is pregnant!

"Happy Early Mother’s Day," she wrote on Instagram this week, as both an announcement and a timely reminder for followers.

Loren revealed: "We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!"

"We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy," Loren admitted.

"Either way," she affirmed, "we are so overjoyed!"

In a major understatement, Loren acknowledged that "Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!"

Loren spoke to Entertainment Tonight, admitting that the pregnancy came as a surprise -- but that they want their child's sex to be a surprise, too.

"This was quite a shock to say the least," she admitted.

"And while we're entering a whole new chapter, I'm very excited," Loren expressed.

Loren gave a similar statement to Us Weekly.

"We aren't going to find out the gender until the baby is born," Loren noted.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified, I am," she confessed.

"But nothing we can't handle," Loren affirmed.

She concluded her statement: "We can't wait to meet BabyB this fall!"

As with their other children, Baby #3 is getting a nickname until Loren and Alex settle on a name.

Loren and Alexei are already parents to two very young boys.

Shai is 2 years old. Asher is just 8 months old.

These two are about to be outnumbered by babies and one near-preschooler. It's going to be a lot.

Loren and Alexei are among a small group of couples who were on 90 Day Fiance in its early seasons and are still relevant and still together.

They appeared together on Season 3 of the flagship series, and later on Happily Ever After?

In contrast to some other memorable couples, Loren and Alex were considered very popular because people found them so likable and genuine.

The two first met in Israel, when Loren visited for a Birthright trip.

Alexei was the medic for the trip. They were both young and hot, and the sparks were flying.

The two fell in love, and eventually, Alexei came over on a visa. He is now a United States citizen.

Due to their very genuine love for each other, Loren and Alexei weren't considered viable long-term stars on the franchise despite their popularity.

However, they very recently scored their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, alongside David and Annie Toborowsky's similarly-named spinoff.

It's a great reminder that a couple doesn't need to have screaming fights, scandals, or ulterior motives to be entertaining -- even if that's a lot of what the main spinoffs bring us.