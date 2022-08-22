Scott Disick Crashes Lamborghini, Appears to Have Been Speeding

Good Lord, Scott Disick is lucky to be alive.

The veteran reality star was involved in a car crash on Sunday, according to a police statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, while driving near Calabasas around 2:30 p.m.

Behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV, Disick reportedly flipped the vehicle over and slammed into a stone mailbox before coming to a sudden and very scary stop.

The fancy car was later towed from the scene after suffering visible damage.

While authorities noted that speed was a possible factor in the crash, they also emphasized that alcohol was NOT a factor.

Disick suffered a small cut to his forehead, but declined medical treatment, police added in the official report.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release, adding:

“Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Disick was alone in this car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

As E! News noted upon relaying the facts of this incident, the father of three has been out and about all over Los Angeles of late.

Earlier in the week, for example, Disick was seen at Nobu in Malibu for dinner with a mystery woman.

A few days later, on Augugst 20, he enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart.

Scott, of course, shares sons Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with Kourtney Kardashian.

He’s been forced to adjust this year to his famous ex getting married to Travis Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend,” Disick admitted on the premiere episode of The Kardashians in April.

”Now we’re really just more of coparenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Four months later, an insider told Us Weekly that Disick “heartbroken” over losing Kardashian.

“[Scott] needs to get to a better place where he can let go of his past,” the source said back then.

“He’s still heartbroken over Kourtney. He’s throwing himself into work as a distraction.

“He’s still into real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for Talentless.”

Over the past several months, Disick has been linked to Larsa Pippen to Holly Scarfone, but this same source explained that Disick isn’t looking for a relationship .

Not right now at least.

“Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously at the moment,” the insider explained.

“He’s working on himself. He’s enjoying being single.”