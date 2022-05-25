Scott Disick Still Moping Over Kourtney Kardashian After Travis Barker Wedding [Report]

The night of Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding, Scott Disick was partying at a strip club in New York.

We know what he was doing, and none of us can forget the many vocal complaints that Scott has made in the months and years leading up to this.

But now that the wedding has happened (three times, no less), what are Scott's true feelings about his ex moving on?

Well ... he's not the happiest camper.

An inside source spoke to In Touch Weekly, detailing that Scott is grappling with some feelings of sadness.

Like anyone else might, he is trying to cope.

However, the insider explained that "deep down, it hurts" Scott to see Kourtney and Travis' marriage officially go through.

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding," the source acknowledged.

We have seen this for ourselves, particularly after Scott was spotted partying on Sunday night.

"Whatever anyone says," the insider emphasized, "Kourtney is the one that got away."

Like the rest of us, Scott could not help but be aware of the wedding.

“Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians," the source noted, "was a hard pill to swallow for Scott."

The insider continued: "He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

It's one thing to see photos and videos all over social media of Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

If you're not a fan of either party, maybe you were annoyed by seeing it in the spotlight.

Maybe the idea of spaghetti portions this small fills you with an inescapable rage.

Yes, that's a real look at what Kourtney and Travis' guests were served.

But for Scott, this isn't just an "annoying" story about celebrities flaunting their wealth and possibly offending some Catholics while celebrating their love.

This is his ex, the mother of his children, marrying seven years after they broke up.

In addition to the ten years of on-again, off-again history between them, he also has to find this news inescapable.

Basically everyone in Scott's life is also part of Kourtney's. Well, basically everyone who's old enough to drink, anyway.

In fact, many of them were at the wedding -- including all three of their children. Penelope was the flower girl. Reign was the ring-bearer.

Scott has a history of not exactly coping well with Kourtney not being his partner.

We still strongly remember the summer that he spent knocking boots with seemingly every 19-year-old model in Cannes whom he could find.

Reports said that Scott was also drinking heavily during that time, something that alarmed his friends and family.

Hopefully, we won't see a repeat of 2017. None of the reports about his strip club visit describe alarming behavior.

Scott seemed to chase after the youngest, hottest models whom he could find.

This led to him essentially wasting the time of Sophia Richie and then of Amelia Hamlin, both of whom deserve and can do much better.

Last year, Scott also made a fool of himself in Younes' DMs, hoping to build up a nonexistant rapport by venting about Kourtney and Travis to her other famous ex.

Younes exposed his clownery instead, humiliating him and likely being the final nail in the coffin of his romance with Amelia.

Scott has hopefully found healthier ways of expressing his emotions, of coping with disappointment, and maybe even processed those lingering feelings instead of allowing them to torment him.