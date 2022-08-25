Joe E. Tata Dies; Beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Was 85

Joe E. Tata — a veteran actor who very memorably played Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210 and who reprised this role on The CW spinoff 90210 — has passed away.

He was 85 years old.

We cannot confirm the manner of Tata’s death at this time; nor are we privy to many details surrounding this sad piece of news.

But it was announced in a lengthy post on Thursday by Ian Ziering.

May Joe E. Tata rest in peace. The actor will forever be known for his long-running role on Beverly Hills, 90210.

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away,” the actor began alongside a photo of Tata in character and a more recent shot of the two actors.

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210.

“He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series.

“One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

According to The Sun, Tata had been battling Alzheimer’s Disease for the last four years of his life.

Ziering continued on his page:

“Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show.

“The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was.”

Tata was a New York City native who also appeared on General Hospital, The Outer Limits and Mister Roberts.

His final role on television was in ABC Family’s Mystery Girls.

That’s when his health “took a turn for the worse,” his daughter, Kelly, wrote on a GoFundMe account meant to help with finances back when her dad got sick.

“Nat was a loving father figure to the kids of West Beverly High,” she wrote on this same page. “In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”

Concluded Ziering in his heartfelt message:

My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.

My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey.

May Joe E. Tata rest in peace.