Leah Messer: Stay Tuned! I May Have More Kids!

For Leah Messer, first came love with Jaylan Mobley.

Soon, as agreed upon over this past weekend, will come marriage.

And then? According to the veteran MTV personality herself?

There may once again be a baby in a baby carriage.

Messer announced on Saturday that she’s engaged to Mobley.

“Two souls, one heart. It’s official!!” wrote Messer as a caption to an Instagram photo of her boyfriend proposing on the beach.

Speaking to People Magazine, the future spouses explained that they were in Costa Rica when the question was popped.

“It feels amazing,” Leah told this publication. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

Mobley sealed the romantic deal with a 4.7 carat-sized ring, admitting to People that he had planned the event for about two or three months.

“A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life,” he told People.

As for what the future holds?

Messer and Mobley have both signed on for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a special new series that will feature cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! Now, THAT’S a present!

In promoting the program, Messer teased to Us Weekly that plenty surprises may be in store.

Including more kids!

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer said of having more children.

“But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

Messer didn’t give any sort of timeline.

But she’s clearly adept at this whole promotional thing.

“I think you guys will definitely have to tune into this new, next chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future,” she told the aforementioned tabloid.

Messer who shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms, along with 9-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

She and Jaylan have barely been together for a year at this point.

But they seem pretty darn certain about each other.

“It is even better than we expected. I think every day gets better,” she told Us.

“I have nothing to say besides that.”

Prior to finding true love with Mobley, Messer was married on two occasions.

She wed Simms in October 2010, but they broke up the following year.

The West Virginia native later exchanged vows with Calvert in April 2012.

The pair called it quits in June 2015, however.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c.