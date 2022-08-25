Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!

In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!

It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier.

Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.

Of course, tabloid rumors and social media speculation never end, so it’s not like Leah’s supporters are gonna suddenly stop picking apart her posts for clues just because she confirmed her engagement.

Leah and Jaylan on vacation in New York City. (Photo via Instagram)

If anything, the news has just encouraged online sleuths to dig even deeper.

These people reason that since their correct in their theory about Leah and Jaylan planning to get hitched, their other hypotheses must be accurate too!

(If you’re friends with one of these people, feel free to point out that literally everyone knew Leah and Jaylan were gonna get engaged. He bought her a house, for Pete’s sake!)

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! Now, THAT’S a present!

Specifically, they think that the couple will follow up their engagement news with an announcement that Leah is pregnant.

Is Leah actually expecting her fourth child?

We have no idea.

Unlike the engagement question, this mystery doesn’t come with a lot of clues.

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature. (Photo via Instagram)

So if you’re in the comments on Leah’s Instagram page, and you see people offering their congratulations and suggesting baby names, take everything they say with a grain of salt.

That said, there are some clues that Leah and Jaylan are planning to welcome a little one sometime in the near future.

For starters, there are the comments that Leah made during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged! And some fans think the couple will soon be making a pregnancy announcement! (Photo via Instagram)

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer said, on the topic having more children.

“But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

Leah Messer poses for a photo with her brand new fiancé, Jaylan Mobley!

Pressed for a timeline Leah kept things vague, saying:

“I think you guys will definitely have to tune into this new, next chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future.”

So yeah, it sounds like these two are planning to have a kid together at some point — but is Leah already pregnant?

Leah and Jaylan embrace on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Again, there’s not a lot to indicate that she is, but some commenters think a recent video that appeared in Jaylan’s Instagram Stories (screenshot above) is a prelude to a pregnancy announcement.

Jaylan captioned the video “waited for you,” but he could just as easily have been referring to Leah as to a future child.

Some folks even think he’s intentionally blocking her bump with his arm — but if these two were so desperate to keep their baby news under wraps, why would he post the video at all?

Leah and Jaylan early in their relationship. (Photo via Instagram)

Sadly, it seems we’ll just have to wait until Leah speaks out on the issue one way or the other.

And in the meantime, you can be sure the online sleuths will keep right on digging.