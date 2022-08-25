Blake Lively Boggles Minds of Fans with Ultra-Rare Bikini Photo

Blake Lively is one of the most gorgeous humans to ever live. Pretty sure science can back us up on that one.

Still, there are some things that we don’t see often. One is her and Ryan Reynolds’ children’s faces.

Another is bikini photos. Absolute knockout or not, she doesn’t pose for thirst traps in two-pieces very often.

That is what makes this mind-boggling photo such a rare treat.

Blake Lively captioned the photo: “Summer lovin’ … had me a blast.”

However, all eyes were on the actual photo, which showed Blake in a gorgeous wrap-around top with short lines and a deep V-neckline.

The bikini bottoms were teeny-tiny, joined by metal rings on her hips as she posed beside the pool.

We adored Blake Lively on Gossip Girl in the role of Serena. Here is a photo from the show.

Blake and Ryan share three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.

They do not share uncensored photos of their kids on social media. Ever.

This move offers a layer of privacy protection for their children, both for their safety and for their human dignity.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem so very much in love. They are simply hilarious as a couple.

Not everyone applies this level of discretion when posting to social media.

But then, we suppose that not every public figure can afford to put their children first like this.

A D-list reality star from TLC might see their brand crumble if they don’t post baby pics. Blake and Ryan needn’t worry.

How cute is this?!? Look at how Blake Lively is responding to the sight of her daughter having a blast in public.

The only time that the public has actually seen their kids have been during actual public appearances.

This makes sense, if you think about it.

There’s a difference between taking your kids to a party and plastering their baby pics across the internet.

Blake Lively is so gosh darn pretty. She may very well be the prettiest woman in Hollywood.

Not for nothing, but Blake’s spectacular body is even more impressive when we remember their kids.

She’s not just a hottie. She’s a MILF.

After three children, her bikini body looks every bit as jaw-dropping as it did when she starred on Gossip Girl.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated while on the CW’s series. They didn’t last, however, because Blake traded up for Ryan Reynolds.

What is interesting about her Gossip Girl role is that she fit in well with the astonishingly beautiful cast.

Many of us remember reeling with admiration over Leighton Meester or nearly fainting at Jessica Szohr.

But Blake looks like a deity made flesh, and she so often reminded us of this during her time on The CW.

For that matter, she still blows us away with every appearance.

The “secret” to her thrice-over post-baby body is the same as it always is:

A combination of genetics, a ludicrous amount of money, luck, and at least a degree of hard work on her part.

Now, we are all reaping the benefits of Blake Lively’s genetic lottery — every time that we see her.

Bikini pics like the one that she offered this summer are a rare treat.

But every photo of her is a privilege.