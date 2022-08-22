Kody Brown Tries to Give Marriage Advice to Some Guy Who Cheated, Fails Miserably

By his own admission, Kody Brown is not a great husband.

How could he be, considering one spouse walked away from her relationship with the TLC personality in November and another spends most of her time on social media emphasizing how she doesn’t need a man?

And yet:

Kody Brown is also on Cameo, charging $100 to send strangers a video in honor of almost any occasion.

And, just a few days ago, some guy who apparently cheated on his significant other forked over this amount of money to hear from the Sister Wives star.

Not just that, either.

This Cameo user paid Kody to send his wife a message in an attempt to salvage the relationship.

Let’s see how it went, shall we?

“Michael tells me that he’s afraid to lose you.” Kody says in this Cameo footage, seemingly speaking to the aggrieved party in this set-up and adding:

“He wants you back and he says he’s no longer going to traipse around any more with those other Sister Wives.”

It sounds like maybe this Michael dude is in a polygamous marriage? Or was at one point? And no longer wants to be?

“I guess that means he wants to commit only to you,” Kody continues in the video.

Kody — coming acrooss just as loud and enthusiastic as he comes off on his family’s long-running reality show — ended his 30-second video by saying:

“I hope you guys can get it worked out.

“Blessings, and lots of love. And peace!”

As you can see, Kody’s advice in this situation is pretty vague and harmless.

In response to the video, most observers simply expressed shock that anyone would seek out Kody Brown as a source for marital wisdom — let alone pay $100 to hear from the guy!

“What did I just watch?!!! Someone cheated and got Christine’s ex-husband to try to make it better?” one person asked, while another chimed in as follows:

“Who would pay money for ‘relationship advice’ from the most observably relationship impaired?”

A third tried the humor in the situation:

“I obviously don’t condone cheating, but this is such a funny way to apologize for it… hiring the world’s most famous polygamist.”

Kody Brown always seems very angry on episodes of Sister Wives, doesn’t he? We think so.

Christine Brown, of course, finally got the nerve up to leave Kody late last year… and clearly hasn’t looked back since.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine announced at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With love, Christine Brown.”

Kody didn’t seem too shaken up by the development back then.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he said in his own statement last year.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

On Sister Wives Season 17, fans will go behind the scenes of this shocking split. New episodes premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.