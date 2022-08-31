Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns

Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time.

They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody.

After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were returned to their parents’ custody.

But it takes a lot for CPS to intervene with such extreme measures, and concerns about Jenelle and David’s competency as parents have persisted.

Jenelle Evans reacts here on TikTok to losing out on a supposedly major endorsement deal. (Photo via TikTok)

Those fears have been especially prevalent in recent months, thanks to Jenelle’s new career as an OnlyFans creator.

Some critics might be unfairly bashing Evans simply because she’s earning money through sex work.

But others have expressed legitimate concern about Jenelle and David’s tendency to embark on “working vacations” without their kids.

Hi there, Jenelle Evans! This is a screen grab we took from a video she shared on social media. (Photo via Inastagram)

(Obviously, Jenelle and David are engaging in strictly adult activities during these trips, but critics point out that it would be nice if they embarked on an occasional family-friendly vacation for their children’s sake.)

Anyway, Jenelle has been receiving even more scrutiny than ever in recent weeks, thanks to the news that she’ll soon be returning to television with a “dynamic” new series.

That might explain the criticism that she’s receiving over this recent photo of her 8-year-old son Kaiser.

Jenelle Evans has come under fire for allowing her son to engage in a potentially dangerous activity. But is the criticism fair? (Photo via Instagram)

“Ear candles. He begged me to do this,” Jenelle captioned the photo.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, commenters were quick to criticize Jenelle for allowing her son to engage in a potentially unsafe activity.

“At its best, ear candling is a lousy way to remove wax. At its worst, it can cause serious harm to your ear,” says WebMD on the topic.

Jenelle and Kaiser pose for a selfie. (Photo via Instagram)

“It’s also risky to hold a lit candle close to your face. The flame or the melted wax could burn you.

That last part should be obvious, but some fans believe that Jenelle is the sort of person who often needs obvious things pointed out to her.

Whatever the case, when it comes to getting criticized for negligent parenting, Jenelle is on quite a roll this week.

Jenelle has been criticized for sending Ensley to school with wet hair. (Photo via TikTok)

She’s also being slammed for sending her daughter Ensley to school with wet hair.

“Soo she sends Ensley to school with hair THAT wet? Wtf,” one critic wrote on Reddit.

“The look on Ensley’s face makes me feel uncomfortable,” another added.

“Her body language, really stiff, I dunno if I’m reading into it but it’s making my alarm bells go off,” a third chimed in.

Ensley heads off to school with wet hair. (Photo via TikTok)

Others opined that Ensley’s facial expression was “odd” and seemed to be a “cry for help.”

Are fans being too hard on Jenelle?

Maybe. But given how much sh-t Evans talks about everyone else on the planet, it’s tough to feel much sympathy for her.