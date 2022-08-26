Gabbie Hanna: TikTok Star Shocks Fans, Appears to Suffer Mental Breakdown Online

With nearly 8 million followers, Gabbie Hanna is one of the most popular content creators on TikTok.

Fans love her candid, uninhibited posts, in which she speaks her mind without reservation and makes her audience laugh with apparent ease.

But earlier this week, Gabbie’s fans became greatly concerned when she posted 100 short videos within the span of a few hours.

And it wasn’t just the quantity of Hanna’s content that worried her followers.

Gabbie Hanna is one of TikTok’s most popular stars. Unfortunately, she appears to be going through a very difficult time. (Photo via TikTok)

Gabbie exhibited some erratic behavior that may have been the result of a psychotic episode.

Just as troubling was the fact that a young man appeared to be following her around her home in some of the videos.

Hanna suffers from bipolar disorder, and while it’s never a good idea to jump to conclusions about someone else’s mental health, many viewers believed that they were witnessing a manic episode.

“The problem with manic episodes is you feel great. Better than you’ve ever felt. She needs a family member, friend, to see her right now,” wrote one commenter.

“Hey gabbie, I think it would be good to reach out to a loved one!! Spend some time with someone you love!!” another added.

Of course, for every commenter who tried to help, there were dozens who seemed to be getting some sort of perverse, voyeuristic pleasure from the display.

“HOW IS THIS REALLLLL,” wrote one such observer.

“I mean it’s a great act. It really is,” another chimed in.

“She’s coming down because she’s now able to feel scared and sad. The on top of the world feeling is gone,” a third person commented in response to the video above.

The posts continued until late last night, with Gabbie reporting to her fans that police had entered her home in order to perform a welfare check.

Based on her account, it seems the situation became quite contentious.

Gabbie says she was handcuffed and forced to drink water by an aggressive officer.

Police were likely contacted and alerted to the situation by some of the millions of people who watched Gabbie’s crisis unfold on TikTok.

Gabbie Hannahas millions of TikTok followers…and many of them are worried about her. (Photo via TikTok)

It seems that many of those people also contacted the family of the 31-year-old influencer.

Gabbie’s sister responded to the concern with a social media post of her own, in which she kindly encouraged fans not to interfere in a family crisis.

“This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA,” Ceclia Hanna wrote.

Gabbie Hanna seems to be going through a lot. We hope she’s getting the help she needs. (Photo via TikTok)

“We are doing what can be done from here. at the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern.”

A tearful Gabbie posted two hours ago and informed viewers that she would be “signing off.”

You can watch that video below:

No one knows exactly what Gabbie is going through except for Gabbie.

But we hope that she’s getting whatever kind of help she needs, and that this unfortunate situation will have a happy ending.