Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: Meet the Smoking Hot Cast!

BOOM!

Or, perhaps we should say, CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM!

On Friday afternoon, producers unveiled the latest Bachelor in Paradise cast, releasing the names of various men and women who didn’t quite complete their journey on recent Bachelor or Bachelorette seasons…

… but who are now back for another shot at true love.

Season 8 will premiere on September 27, will be hosted by Jesse Palmer and will include the following familiar (and attractive!) faces.

(All of the photos below are courtesy of the official Bachelor in Paradise Facebook page.)

Andrew Spencer, from Katie Thurston’s season.

Casey Woods, from Michelle’s season.

Shanae Ankey, from Clayton’s controversial season.

Genevieve Parisi, also from Clayton’s season.

Jill Chin, yes, also from Clayton’s season.

Sierra Jackson, yet another Clayton Echard reject.

Justin Glaze, from Katie’s season.

Brandon Jones, from Michelle’s season.

Hailey Malles, another suitor from Clayton’s season.

Michael Allio, from Katie’s season.

Teddi Wright, from Matt’s season.

Lace Morris, last seen on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.

Serene Russell, from Clayton’s season as well.

Romeo Alexander, courtesy of Michelle’s season.

Brittany Galvin, from Matt’s season.

Kira Mengistu, from Clayton’s widely-panned season.

Jacob Rapini, from Gabby and Rachel’s ongoing season.

Hunter Haag, from (you guessed it) Clayton’s season.

Logan Palmer, eliminated from Gabby and Rachel’s season due to COVID-19 diagnosis.

As veteran viewers know by now, Bachelor in Paradise features a rotating cast throughout the summer.

As a result, additional, still-unnamed Bachelor Nation alums will almost definitely crash the scantily-clad party at some point for a chance to find love.

Or just to hook up.

As couples form and rose ceremonies are held, a handful of the original cast is bound to be booted from the beach, too.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres September 27 on ABC.

