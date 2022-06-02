Meghan Markle Reunites with Royal Family at Platinum Jubilee, Smiles Through the Pain

Meghan Markle put on her best acting performance to date on Thursday, June 2.

Which is saying a lot.

Because we adored the former actress in the role of Rachel Zone on Suits.

Markle, however, outdid herself this afternoon in her stunning return to Buckingham Palace, as the Duchess of Sussex and her handsome husband, Prince Harry, returned to the latter's native country in order to honor his grandmother.

Indeed, Meghan and Harry touched down in the United Kingdom this week to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, a three-day long event that honored 70 years on the throne for her Majesty.

The couple, of course, quit the Royal Family back in 2019.

They did so in the wake of harassment of Markle by the British press, along with accusations of racism they later made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As you no doubt recall, Harry and Meghan claimed in this famous sit-down that members of the Royal Family were afraid that their son's skin would be too dark, while detailing many other ways Markle was mistreated by higher-ups in the monarchy.

They spoke kindly of the Queen, however, which may explain their attendance at this week's extravagant celebration.

According to various reports, Harry and Meghan did NOT appear alongside Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the festivities.

However, they did enjoy the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the sidelines at Major General's Office with fellow family members.

Onlookers have reported that Markle could be seen playfully entertaining various young Royals... including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.

The outing marked the first time that Meghan and Prince Harry have appeared together with the Royal Family in more than two years.

Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, their final outing as official working royals.

Back in June 2021, however, Harry flew to England to help brother Prince William unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

He also attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Perhaps to disavow anyone's notion that Markle and/or Harry would actually appear by the honoree's side on Thursday, Buckingham Palace previously released the following statement:

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

As you can see in one of the photos above, this included Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three cute kids.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan are expected to make another appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

They remain in decent standing with the Queen, who responded to their aforementioned interview with Oprah -- during which the parents of two laid out a number of troubling grievances -- as follows:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”