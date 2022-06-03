Meghan Markle Introduces Lilibet to Queen ... But Uses Baby to Royally SNUB Kate Middleton!

There's been a whole lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Folks living in the UK and some Commonwealth nations received a four-day weekend, and the event brought together members of the royal family had not been under the same roof in over two years.

Naturally, most of the coverage has centered around Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 year reign, but a good deal of ink has also been spilled on the topic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Back in April, Meghan and Harry visited the UK together for the first time since they departed for America in early 2020.

The visit went much more smoothly than the couple's critics expected, and shortly thereafter, Harry and Meghan were invited to attend the Jubilee.

If you've ever watched The Crown, then you probably know that Elizabeth is all about preserving the institution of the British Royal Family, and her decision to invite the Sussexes to the Jubilee was probably mainly a result of PR strategizing.

But as a bonus, the invitation created an opportunity for an encounter that many royal watchers feared would never happen.

We're talking, of course, about the meeting of the Queen and her great-granddaughter Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet back in June of 2021, but she had yet to cross paths with Elizabeth.

According to a new report from TMZ, Harry and Meghan formally presented Lilibet to the Queen during a private lunch.

Lilibet is named after Prince Philip's nickname for the Queen, so it would've been horribly sad if the 96-year-old monarch had not gotten an opportunity to meet her youngest great-granchild.

Interestingly, tomorrow is Lilibet's first birthday, and it seems that the royals are planning an appropriately swanky soiree.

Most of the family will be in attendance -- but according to TMZ, there will be at least one conspicuous absence.

The site reports that Kate Middleton will not be in attendance at the party.

Many are taking this as a sign that Meghan and Kate are still at odds with one another, which is not surprising considering the amount of drama that's unfolded between them.

During her Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that Kate her cry just days before her wedding.

And of course, Meghan also revealed that an unnamed member of the Windsor clan expressed concerns about the complexion of Meghan's unborn child during her first pregnancy.

Insiders say the entire family was upset about these revelations, but no one was more angry than Kate and Prince William.

The Sussexes and the Windsors have interacted over the course of Jubilee weekend, and onlookers say their conversations appeared to be civil.

But there are still certain barriers between the two couples.

Harry and Meghan were not invited to join the rest of the royals on the balcony for the Royal Air Force flyover, and it seems that Kate did not receive an invite to Lilibet's birthday party.

There's been no word on whether or not William was invited, but we would be very, very surprised if he attended without his wife.