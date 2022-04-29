Meghan Markle Attending the Platinum Jubilee Is WORSE Than the Death of Princess Di, Psychotic Journalist Claims

For much of the past two years, members of the British tabloid press openly wondered if Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II would ever spend time under the same roof again.

Earlier this month, all that giddy speculation about a permanent rift was finally put to rest.

Meghan and Prince Harry visited the Queen while they were en route to the Hague to attend this year's Invictus Games.

And much to the chagrin of the Sussexes' harshest critics, it seems that the visit could not have gone much more smoothly.

In fact, the couple made such an impression on the Queen that they've reportedly been invited to attend her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

That's a big deal, as many voices within the British tabloid media were claiming just a few weeks ago that the Queen would never again be on speaking terms with the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan might have a long way to go in terms of mending fences with the Sussex clan, but it seems that they've successfully won over Elizabeth.

Naturally, no UK journalists have stepped up and admitted to misreading the situation.

Instead, several have thrown tantrums over the possibility that the Sussexes will be in attendance at the Jubilee.

One such mental toddler is Richard Eden of the Daily Mail who this week used his platform to implore Harry and Meghan to skip the festivities.

"I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not," Eden said on the outlet's Palace Confidential talk show.

"What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of become this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come? Who cares? Just stay away, honestly," he prattled on.

"They want us to indulge in this speculation as long as possible."

Eden's sentiments were echoed by the Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English.

"Prince Harry has built up such a wall of resentment and hatred against these people, I suspect it will always be a stumbling block when it comes to repairing his relationships with family members," she ranted.

"Because he has such a great distrust and dislike for the people around them," English's bizarre psychoanalysis continued.

And because the staff of the Mail apparently just sit around agreeing with each other, editor Richard Kay co-signed his colleagues' opinion.

Kay added another layer of concern-trolling by acting like he's only speaking out of fear for the Queen's mental state.

It's the British equivalent of "won't someone please think of the children?!"

"I think it’s tragic for her. The last thing she wants are these ongoing, bitter rows with her own grandchildren and the family," Kay said on the show.

"They had so much trouble in the 1990s which they had hoped they had put behind them, but this is somehow even worse and it must be enormously difficult for her and quite despairing."

Hold on ... did this guy just suggest that Meghan and Harry attending the Jubilee is worse than the death of Princess Diana?!

That's a new low, obviously, and it's indicative of the level of coping and seething that's going on within the British tabloid press right now.

The funny thing is, the guys pretend to be worried about the Queen, even though she's the world's longest-reigning monarch and she's been living the life of a full-blown badass ever since she survived the London Blitz as a teenager.

Clearly, it's Mr. Kay and company who are really in need of a safe space.