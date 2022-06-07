Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Take Home MTV Award for Best Reality Romance!

Last month, 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik revealed that they are expecting Baby #3!

Fans were surprised that Loren was pregnant again so quickly, but are very excited to watch the two welcome their third child.

Despite the ratings and renewals of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, they may have wondered how long their popularity could last.

Long enough to win them an award for "Best Reality Romance" seven years after they married, it turns out.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired on Sunday.

Loren and Alexei received an award for "Best Reality Romance."

Despite their longtime popularity in the extremely large 90 Day Fiance fandom, the Brovarniks were taken aback by the recognition.

Winning means beating out couples from the The Bachelor franchise, from Vanderpump Rules, and from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

That is no easy feat.

Loren and Alexei spoke while there to share their astonishment.

"I don't think it's hit us how many people watch us still, this to this day," Loren admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

"We didn't think we would've been married when we met," she added.

Loren remarked: "like, we're married seven years now, we never would’ve thought this."

"It's special," Alexei acknowledged.

"It's no joke, right, and like, we didn't think about any of this, but it's big, right?" he added.

Alexei recognized: "So many people voted for us."

The award is shaped like popcorn, but of course much heavier, and Alexei was happy to hold it for both of them.

"I married him because he's a selfie stick and he's got the height and I'm very short, so, you know?" Loren joked.

She stood beside him, one hand resting on her baby bump at times.

Loren also opened up about her pregnancy, confirming that she is feeling great.

We al recall the emotional journey that she and Alexei experienced late last summer, when Asher was born prematurely and had to spend days in the NICU.

"I feel very different this time around," Loren described, "so thank you."

Some fans have of course wondered if After The 90 Days cameras will follow them all the way into the delivery room on the pcoming season.

While she doesn't know for sure, it sounds like people shouldn't get their hopes up.

"Well, I'm having a C-section I know, so maybe not, " Loren explained. "We'll see what they say at the hospital this time."

Loren and Alexei are already parents to 2-year-old Shai and to Shai, who was born in August of last year and is still a baby.

They do not know anything about Baby #3 just yet, hoping that it will be a surprise for them and for the world.

Many fans have their fingers crossed for a daughter, but we wouldn't recommend that anyone take bets.

Viewers have followed this couple since very early in the franchise's history, before the series gained real recognition.

For the better part of a decade, these two have represented an authentic love story without ulterior motives or toxicity or larger-than-life personalities.

Now, they are seven years into a happy marriage. Alexei is a US citizen. And together, they are eager to welcome their third child.