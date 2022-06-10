Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: Screw the Family Farm! We Just Bought Our Own!

Jeremy and Audrey Rolof are moving on.

And we mean this literally.

In the wake of some major family drama, centered around the potential sale of Roloff Farms in Oregon, these parents of three just went out and bought their very own farm house.

It has special meaning to the couple, too.

The residence was purchased for $1.5 million and is located in Hillsboro, just a few minutes away from the home in Rock Creek that Jeremy and Audrey previously renovated -- and which is now on the market.

According to property records, it sits on four acres of land; has four bedrooms; and four bathrooms. It was built in 1979.

And here's the unique thing about the new home:

It's same place where Jeremy and Audrey posed for their photoshoot for their first book.

There's also a train trestle that is visible from their new abode... and this is where Jeremy proposed to his now-wife!

In an email newsletter, Jeremy and his wife told their followers about their significant change.

"After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon, we bought a farm!" they announced

The couple did so just days after Audrey went public about her frustrations over why they weren't able to buy their family's famous and popular farm.

As you likely know by now reported, Matt Roloff put 16 acres of his farm up for sale last month, announcing this decision on Instagam and writing toward the end of his statement at the time:

"It's time to move toward the next season of life."

The father of four later tried to defend his decision online, claiming his twin sons had thought about taking over the property... but then had "moved on to other interests and investments" and turned down a "substantial family discount" to purchase the farm.

In a shocking rebuke, Zach Roloff fired back at his dad over this explanation of how things went down.

"Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others," Zach wrote, shocking fans and adding late last month:

"Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

"This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

We still can't believe Zach went this hard after his father.

A short time later, Audrey did the same.

Asked if she and her husband ever considered buying the farm, Audrey Roloff responded on June 1:

“We tried to back in May of 2020. We shared what we felt comfortable sharing about that in a podcast episode."

Continued Audrey, clearly growing angry over how things transpired:

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible.

"He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV.

"It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

The mother of three went on to emphasize that her and Jeremy's desire to take over the farm was “no secret” and they were “very public” about it during their time on Little People, Big World ... until their departure in July 2018, both in their book and on social media.

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be."

After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey added:

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Audrey has never seemed especially close to her in-laws, rarely posting any pictures with them on Instagram.

Perhaps now we know why.

"As you have maybe noticed with Jer’s family, things can be a little complicated," Audrey wrote just over a week ago.

Audrey went on to say it was “incredibly hard” for them to let go of the farm, explaining that they “fell in love there, got married there, helped run the businesses there," writing:

“We really did think we’d raise our kids there. Like I said, it was the death of a dream."

The author and podcast host tried to end on a positive note, however:

The Lord has taught us so much through this ‘death of a dream’ as we refer to it.

It’s brought an opportunity for so much growth along with new dreams and a new vision for the future that we are very excited about.