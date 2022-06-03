Josh Duggar's Aunt Says Nephew is Guilty, Needs Major "Psychological Help"

Another relative of Josh Duggar has spoken out on his prison sentence.

On Friday, the convictied sex offender's aunt, Deanna, spoke to The Sun, revealing for the first time since Josh's conviction and subsequent sentencing exactly where she stands when it comes to her nephew.

Simply put?

She knows Duggar illegally downloaded graphic material of minors from his workplace computer -- she just thinks he did so because there's something wrong in his head.

“I think he's guilty. I think he should get some help to really find out what is going on," Deanna told thhis outlet, adding:

"Find out what caused all this and get the psychological help he needs."

The sister of Jim Bob Dugggar, who notoriously covered up his son's molestation of his own sisters back when Josh was a young teenager, Deanna went on in a bit of detail about her family history.

“My father had serious mental issues. It could've been passed down to Josh. I do not know," she told The Sun.

Josh was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison last week.

He was found guilty in December of having downloaded hundreds of photos and videos to his workplace computer in 2019, all of which involved children under the age of 12.

According to federal agents and forensics experts, at least one of these videos featured the rape of an 18-month old.

What is there to even say about such a horror?

Prior to this arrest, Duggar admitted to haing inappropriately touched his siblings when he was around the age of 13 -- and also confessed in 2015 to cheating on his wife with women he met over the Internet.

The signs of seemingly been there for awhile.

Josh Duggar is an extremely troubled individual.

“I was very shocked about everything that has happened," Deanna told The Sun this week of those scandals.

"I was told some different things. It's a really complicated situation when you're told one thing and something else happens."

Regarding the April 2021 arrest?

“I was watching our local news and we heard that homeland security stopped by Josh’s car lot. I called one of the family members and I asked if it was true and they said, ‘No, they just stopped by.’

"Homeland Security doesn't just stop by."

No. They do not.

And it should be clear at this point that Josh's family members can't exactly be trusted.

“I tried to make sense of it. What in the world is going on?" Deanna continued on Friday.

"I was told it was an ex-con [who downloaded the child pornography.] I kept trying to figure it out. They had too much evidence against my nephew. It breaks my heart because I don't understand his thinking."

Neither Josh nor his parents has said anything in public since last month's sentencing.

But a few of Josh's siblings have spoken out.

Jill Duggar and her husband released an especially pointed statement.

"Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity," it reads.

It concludes as follows:

Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.

It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.

Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend.

If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM.

We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can.