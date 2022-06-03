Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Her Most Public Hater, Kim Cattrall

From the can't-miss revival, And Just Like That ... to her hotly anticipated return in Hocus Pocus II, this is a big time for Sarah Jessica Parker.

But for many years now, she has one outspoken critic: Kim Cattrall.

Her former Sex And The City castmate has not been shy about condemning her, though many aspects of the feud remain mysterious.

Sarah says that it's "hard" to talk about any of this, both because she wants to avoid being "unpleasant" and because it has been so one-sided.

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke with The Hollywood Reporter this week on the Awards Chatter podcast.

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim," she admitted.

Sarah explained that this is "because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant."

Sarah said that what she really wanted was "to kind of run through how it happened" from her point of view.

Famously, in terms of public statements, this has been a one-sided feud.

"There has been one person talking," Sarah characterized.

Perhaps only Kim Cattrall herself can explain how this feud came to be.

From Sarah's perspective, it appears to have begun with a rift in the 2010s.

Plans for a third Sex And The City film "fell apart," she recalled, after Kim made requests that Warner Bros "didn't meet."

“So we didn’t do the movie," Sarah acknowledged.

She explained that the film did not happen "because we didn’t want to do it without Kim."

Sarah continued: “Were we disappointed? Sure."

In terms of disappointment, she was clearly speaking for herself, for Cynthia Nixon, and for Kristin Davis.

"But it happens," Sarah acknowledged.

What hurt most, she said, was "a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show."

While there is a lot to be said about the show's legacy and Kim's role in it, Sarah had more to say.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set," Sarah expressed.

"To take care of people, to be responsible to and for people," she emphasized.

Sarah noted that she wanted to be responsible to "both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show."

She lamented: “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

Like we said, perhaps only Kim knows why, but there is something to be said for the show's legacy.

Kim Cattrall played Samantha, who is arguably the most liked and most popular character from the show.

Samantha was the sex-positive character at a time (and on a show) notorious for a lot of hangups.

Some scenes from Sex And The City have not aged well at all -- infamously, a disgustingly biphobic scene showed Samantha as having the only good take in the room.

It is believed that the show may have reacted negatively to Samantha's one-sided popularity with viewers by deliberately sabotaging her.

(There are episodes where, out of nowhere, Samantha would have a "racially charged" conflict with a Black guest character, for example)

A longtime theory says that these moments were engineered to temper Samantha's popularity.

Is that what has Kim Cattrall feeling resentful? Does she blame Sarah Jessica Parker for it? Would she be right to do so?

We straight up don't know. We wish both actresses well and wish that they were getting along.

In the mean time, we've been waiting 30 years for Hocus Pocus II and can feel the hype building already.

