Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: SNUBBED By the Queen at Platinum Jubilee?

After months of planning and preparation, the Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth II came to a close on Sunday night.

The event brought together members of the royal family who had not been under the same roof for several years prior.

Numerous non-royal celebs were in attendance, as well -- but not every famous name who wanted to hob-nob with the Queen was able to make it onto the guest list.

And it seems that one of the most famous women in the world was among those who were left on the outside looking in.

Yes, apparently Kim Kardashian very much wanted to attend Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace along with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

A source tells The Daily Mail that Kim "asked for tickets" several months in advance, but was denied by organizers.

"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often," an insider told the outlet.

"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."

There are many surprising aspects of this story, not the least of which is that Pete Davidson has an opinion about the British Royal Family.

Anyway, it's not clear why Kim and Pete were shut out of the party.

After all, it wasn't a formal royal event, and numerous American celebs were on hand, including Alicia Keys and Adam Lambert.

Diana Ross closed out the event with her first live performance in the UK in 15 years.

And it wasn't just musical luminaries who were invited to the ultra-swanky soiree.

The bash was attended by David and Victoria Beckham, and 10,000 tickets went out to the general public.

Kim was reportedly happy to settle for a "non-VIP" ticket, but she was denied even that.

She and Pete were apparently holding out hope for a miracle, as they traveled to the UK and were spotted shopping in London just days before the party.

We'll never get an official statement from Buckingham Palace on this matter, but it seems that the royals -- or whoever they put in charge of organizing the event -- simply decided that it wouldn't be a good look to have Kim at the event.

And to be fair, the famously vitriolic British tabloid press probably would have had a field day with the news that America's most famous reality star was hanging out with the Queen.

Of course, when this is all over, Harry and Meghan will return to Santa Barbara, which is just a short drive from the Kardashian enclave of Calabasas.

We don't know if the two families have ever come together for social reasons in America, but they probably know a lot of the same people.

And now it's gonna be totally awkward if they ever run into each other at Whole Foods.

Just kidding -- no one in either family has ever done their own grocery shopping.

Kim might be considered too low rent for the royals, but she's still a freakin' billionaire!