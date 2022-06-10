Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Details: REVEALED!

It took five years, one intense legal battle and then one wild arrest on their big day, but we can at last make it official:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are husband and wife!

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony on Thursday, committing to each other in front of such well-known guests as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

Asghari's manager confirmed the exciting news shortly after the singer and his client said they do.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long.

"He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," said Brandon Cohen in a statement.

"I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

The event did not exactly go off without a major and stunning hitch, however.

The Ventura Sheriff's Department arrested Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, on an outstanding warrant Thursday after he trespassed at the Grammy Award winner's private wedding venue hours before her planned nuptials to Asghari.

"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here," Alexander claimed on an Instagram livestream prior to his arrest.

"Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Totally and completely crazy and scary, right?

Thankfully, Spears and Asghari were still able to go through with their wedding.

According to insiders, Spears wore a gown by Versace for the occasion and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The superstar completed her bridal look with jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

In somewhat of a surprise, sons Sean Preston and Jayden James -- who Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline -- were NOT in attendance at the wedding.

The newlyweds met on set of the artist's "Slumber Party" music video.

Spears later explained in a radio interview in 2017 that she and Asghari took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," Spears said back then about digging up his phone number, adding:

"He's just a really fun, funny person."

From there, Asghari remained closely by Britney's side while she battle her father in court, aiming to terminate the conservatorship that had been in place since 2008... and which gave her dad total control over her finances and her career.

It also gave Jamie Spears control over his daughter's personal life, Britney has alleged, telling a judge last summer that her father wouldn't let her remove her IUD and have children.

At last, in November, a judge ended the conservatorship.

A few weeks before this bombshell ruling, Britney and Sam had gotten engaged.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the pop star captioned an Instagram video of her and Asghari at the time.

Fast forward to this past Wednesday and Spears gave fans a look at the couple’s pre-wedding celebration via an Instagram Story video.

The footage showed the duo in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce, enjoying glasses of champagne.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Spears announced that she was expecting her third child, her first with Asghari.

One month later, however, the twosome confirmed that Spears suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” an image shared via Instagram on both of their profiles read.

“This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Asghari later noted that the couple plan to keep trying to expand their family.

“We have felt your support,” he wrote via Instagram in May.

“We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future.

"It’s hard, but we are not alone."