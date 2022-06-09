Jason Alexander Crashes Britney Spears' Wedding Venue: Where's MY Wife?!

by at .

Early Thursday morning, we reported the exciting news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were getting married.

We all knew that they were engaged and had set the date. Until then, we didn't know that the date was set for Thursday, June 9.

As delighted as we all are, there was a shocking sour point to the nuptials.

Britney's first husband (of 55 hours), Jason Alexander, crashed the venue, storming around and demanding to see her. Police were called.

Jason Alexander Mug Shot

On Thursday afternoon, Britney's ex Jason Alexander (not to be confused with the beloved Seinfeld actor) took to Instagram Live.

The breathy audio on the video casts light upon his intentions and his state of mind.

"Where's Britney at?" his voice can be heard demanding at several locations, while dedicated staff pursue him and try to prevent him from his goal.

Jason Alexander wedding crash IG 02

On Instagram Live, Jason tried to tell event security that Britney had invited him.

It sounds like they did not believe him, or that his behavior otherwise warranted intervention.

During the audio, Jason insisted that Britney was his first and only wife, declaring his intention to crash the actual event.

Jason Alexander wedding crash IG 01

Perhaps event security was not fully in place prior to the actual wedding beginning -- we see caterers and other professionals, but not much in the way of guests.

It appears that Jason made it into Britney's actual house, livestreaming from there.

He was restrained, and police were called in response to a trespassing report.

Jason Alexander wedding crash IG 03

Britney famously married Jason in a spontaneous Vegas ceremony.

The 2004 marriage lasted only 55 hours after the wedding.

Unfortunately, not everyone moves on in a healthy manner.

Mathew Rosengart on Jason Alexander arrest via Nicholas Hautman

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart gave a statement to Page Six's Nicholas Hautman, who tweeted the quote: 

"Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. ..." the statement confirmed.

"I look forward to working with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department," Rosengart continued, "to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Jason Alexander wedding crash IG 04

Jason Alexander, who was arrested earlier this year on stalking charges, somehow made his way onto the property and into her home.

It may be that security was mostly just stalling him until authorities arrived.

Multiple times, he could be heard loudly insisting that no one lay hands upon him ... even though he was the one in the wrong.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Engaged

However, many are concerned that something went awry days ago in terms of Britney's safety.

News that she was marrying Sam on Thursday only leaked late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it is speculated -- though not proven -- that Jason may have been casing her home for days, implying foreknowledge of the event.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Red

Fortunately, it does not sound like anyone was injured. We all know that this could have been infinitely worse.

The grim part of it, however, is that news of this alarming behavior is overshadowing what should be one of the most meaningful moments of Britney's life.

The sensational story of a deranged stalker -- already infamous for the brevity of their marriage -- barging into the venue and livestreaming it ... that's a distraction.

Show Comments
Stars:
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Jason Alexander
Related Videos:
Britney Spears Videos, Sam Asghari Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Britney Spears Biography

Britney Spears, Post-Dance
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears in a Green Bikini in Mexico
Britney Spears Is Naked on Instagram
Britney Spears Dances to Music
Britney Spears in a Mint Bikini
Britney Spears Bares All ... Except Baby Bump
Britney at 13

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Jason Alexander Crashes Britney Spears' Wedding Venue: Where's MY Wife?!
Jason Alexander Crashes Britney Spears' Wedding Venue: Where's MY Wife?!
Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!
Britney Spears is Marrying Sam Asghari TODAY!!
Britney Spears Posts Comforting Throwback to Mexico Vacation After Tragic Miscarriage
Britney Spears Posts Comforting Throwback to Mexico Vacation After Tragic Miscarriage