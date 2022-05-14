Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Announce Loss of Miracle Baby: "This is Devastating"

Britney Spears has suffered a miscarriage.

Just over a month since announciing she and fiance Sam Asghari were expecting their first child, the couple issued a joint statement on Instagram that confirmed the worst:

They have lost this child.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the pair wrote in the post on Saturday.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.

"We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Upon sharing the above image on her official Instagram account, Spears penned as a caption:

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

On April 11, Britney had sounded a far more optimistic and excited tune when she confirmed she was pregnant.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’" explained Britney just a few weeks ago, adding:

"My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

The artist already shared Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This would have been Asghari’s first child, however.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28-year-old wrote via social media after his fiancée announced her pregnancy.

“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the singer's “Slumber Party” music video.

They got engaged in September 2021, two months before Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated and she was free from her father's legal control.

As part of a testimony Spears gave last summer in her attempt to break free from this 13-year long conservatorship, Britney talked openly about her desire to expand her immediate family.

She told a judge that her dad had been making this an impossibility.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby.

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” the star alleged at the time.

Added Britney on this same topic:

“I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.

"But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

We send our condolences to Britney and Sam during this heartbreaking time.