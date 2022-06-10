Jason Alexander Arrested After Trespassing on Britney Spears' Wedding Venue

On Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in a beautiful, intimate ceremony.

This happy occasion was a long time coming. It was also, unfortunately, marred by one unwelcome interloper.

On Thursday afternoon, Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after trespassing at the venue.

He livestreamed his intrusion onto the grounds, into the wedding tent, and even into her house.

Law enforcement was called to Britney Spears' home at about 2 PM on Thursday afternoon (Pacific Time, of course).

Deputies encountered Jason Alexander, best known for his 55-hour marriage to Britney after an impulsive Vegas wedding back in 2004.

Britney has moved on several times since then. Apparently, that has not been the case for Jason.

He livestreamed his misadventure onto Britney's wedding venue, loudly insisting multiple times that people not touch him as they tried to slow him down.

He was searching for Britney, declaring that she is his wife and that he is there to "crash" the wedding.

Fortunately, the wedding had not begun yet and Britney and Sam were seemingly not present, which may explain why someone was able to slip onto the property.

Jason documented his foray onto the grounds, and freely spoke about having stalked Britney to the staff who were present.

"I've been coming for three weeks up here," he could be heard saying on his own video.

"I've been scoping this s--t out," Jason boasted, seemingly admitting to premeditation.

A man in a golf cart followed Jason at one point, imploring him to leave the property or he'll contact the authorities.

Jason demanded "Where's Britney at?"

He also showed the seating and flower arrangements for what he called her "bulls--t wedding" and the video even included what looks like the inside of her house.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the trespass.

Though Jason was handcuffed on the property, his actual arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant in a different county.

However, he was booked on suspicion of battery, trespassing, and refusing to leave private property, along with vandalism not exceeding $400.

The outstanding warrant was for felony grand theft embezzlement and for receiving stolen property.

"Britney is shaken but doesn't want to let this get her down," an inside source told Page Six after Thursday afternoon's misadventure.

“Everyone is thankfully safe," the insider then confirmed, "and Jason is no longer on the property."

Britney and Sam have been engaged since September, and have been together since 2016.

About 100 guests attended the small, intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday evening.

Britney's mother, father, and sister were not present (or expected), but her brother, Bryan Spears, did reportedly attend.

Britney and Sam would have been married years ago -- and likely already had a child together -- had the convervatorship not held them back.

As it was, even after the proposal, they could not truly begin wedding preparations until the conservatorship was abolished.

The reason was that everything from the expenses to the prenup would have had to have been approved by Jamie Spears, which is a non-starter.

It is heartbreaking to think that this happy moment was in some way overshadowed by an unwelcome intrusion by Jason Alexander.

Britney is certainly not the only person who has lived to regret a 2004 relationship -- but this sensational moment being livestreamed distracts from her and Sam's happy day.

Still, congratulations are in order for the happy couple.