Zach Roloff Regrets Going Public with Family Rift, Says He's "Moving On"

Zach Roloff would like a do-over.

The Little People, Big World star found himself in the middle of a shocking family feud several days ago, as he and his dad went back and forth a bit over social media.

The root of their tension? Matt's decision to sell a portion of his farm in Oregon.

The things Zach said about his father in reply? Truly stunning.

As previously reported, Matt Roloff has put 16 acres of his family's farm up for sale; he's asking $4 million for this parcel of land.

"All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years!

"Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.

"It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life."

There had been talk at various points in the past about Zach (or his twin, Jeremy) perhaps purchasing this property -- but Zach and his family moved to Washington last year, making it clear they weren't gonna take over the family business.

Matt addressed the possibility of just such an arrangement in a follow-up Instagram post.

Yes, Matt acknowledged, his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come."

But he then said Zach had "had moved on to other interests and investments" and referenced a "substantial family discount" he had allegedly offered his son in exchange for the farm.

In response, Zach absolutely roasted his dad.

Tagging his father directly in the Comments section, Zach wrote "this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out."

As a point of reference, Matt made the comments aboove just days before Little People, Big World kicked off a fresh run of episodes.

Concluded Zach last week, simply blasting his parent over and over:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Wow, right?!? So very unlike the Roloff to feud in this fashion.

Speaking to E! News in the wake of his post, Zach has admitted that he has a few regrets about the way it was handled.

"I think it was a mistake to put it on social media, but I think I made my thoughts pretty clear," the father of three explained, adding that he and his wife Tori "are moving on."

Has he made up with his dad, though?

"It's all good," Zach said. "We're all family."

Doesn't sound like thinks are back to totally normal, does it?

Happily settled in Washington, Zach added that the "ship has sailed" when it comes to farm ownership.

For his part, Matt hasn't commented about the scathing rebuke from his kid, although Amy Roloff has trashed her ex-husband for tearing his family apart.

Speaking elsewhere to Entertainment Tonight this week, Zach also touched on the unfortunate family feud.

“Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together,” Zach said, citing the recent birth of his daughter, along with his son turning five.

“A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We're not innocent in all this either. But, it is what it is.

"It's not our call. The whole family built the equity of that place and built it to what it is. But it's not any of our calls but my dad's. That's his call, which is fine.

"I wish it maybe was played out a little bit more honest leading up to it. I have my own family to focus on.”