90 Day Fiance Alum Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Life in Prison

In January of 2021, we reported on the arrest of Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days as part of Angela Deem's story.

The venue coordinator is not the only associate of Angela's to appear on the show before going to trial for serious crimes.

But he was arrested for murder following a deadly home invasion.

Wooten has now entered his plea, receiving a stiff sentence.

Dougie Doug Wooten selfie

Douglas "DJ Doug Wooten" no longer appears on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days episodes -- as in, not even on the old episodes.

His scenes have been scrubbed from Season 3 on Discovery Plus.

That is because he was part of a deadly home invasion on January 4, 2021.

Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten mugshot

39-year-old Doug took part in the crime, along with 18-year-old Denver Wooten, 39-year-old kegan Bennett, and 32-year-old Verlyttia Ivory.

It is assumed (and in some cases reported) that Denver is Doug's son and that Verlyttia was his girlfriend at the time, but we don't really know.

What we do know is that Doug reportedly had a 9 mm pistol, Denver had a.38 caliber revolver, and Kegan was carrying a 410 daliber shotgun.

Dougie Doug Wooten with a gun

The home that was invaded belongs to Brittany Martinez.

During the home in vasion, 54-year-old Georgia resident Marcos Ramirez was shot and killed.

Court documents, obtained by Starcasm, do not make it clear how many times Marcos was shot or if Doug was the only shooter.

Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten on 90 Day Fiance

Doug was charged with three counts of felony murder, along with armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Despite there being only one murder victim, the death of Marcos during the commission of other felonies means that the felony murder rule applies, thus the multiple charges.

This month, nearly a year and a half after the deadly home invasion, Douglas Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder.

Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten glasses pic

This May 2 plea deal meant that the prosecutor agreed to not pursue the other charges.

Douglas was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Per Georgia state guidelines, he may become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Douglas "DJ Doug" Wooten selfie

Douglas was arrested only days after the murder, and has been credited with time served since January 7 of 2021.

On January 7 of 2051, he may begin to become eligible for parole.

Eligibility for parole and being granted it are very different things, however.

Angela and Michael

It appears that Kegan took a similar plea deal.

Meanwhile, Denver and Verlyttia's cases are still works in progress.

All told, it is a grim story. Brittany had a gun put to her head and likely watched as Marcos was shot and killed. Nothing can fix that.

Scottie Deem, 90 Day Fiance still

As we noted, Doug is not the only person from Angela's storyline to have ended up sentenced to prison for a heinous crime.

Her adult daughter, Scottie Deem, appeared during Angela's first season ... and was later sentenced to prison for sex crimes against children.

Scottie was actually released in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even while people whose crimes had no victims died behind bars due to the virus.

