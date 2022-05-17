Welcome to Plathville Premiere Reveals Fate of Moriah Plath, Boyfriend: Is It Really Over?!?

For TLC viewers, it's time to be welcomed back to Plathville.

On Tuesday night, this popular reality show will kick off a new season, seemingly revealing on the very first episode whether or not Moriah Plath is still with her boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt.

Rumors of such a romantic demise first started to run rampant back in January.

At that time, the 19-year old released a single titled "Missed Myself," and the lyrics didn't require very much in-depth analysis to comprehend.

"Like heavy chains pulling me/I let you get the best of me/But that won't mean/You can control who I'll be," Plath sings in the track, adding:

"I shut myself in my room/Try to stop thinking/Try to drown you out of my brain/Then I start dreaming. Here's to reservations I made/With my new therapist/Moving on with my life/Now I'm just killing it...

"I just wanted you to know that I’m not sorry/Maybe it’s just my pride/If it is, forgive me/I missed myself lately/We’ve all got the right to chose what we want in life...

"It’s my turn now/I’m writing how my story will go."

In a sneak peek from the May 17 premiere, meanwhile, Plath breaks down and says on camera:

“So, a couple of weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake.

"I’m not going to go into details.

"Since then, I’ve been in a dark place.”

Continued the aspiring artist via confessional:

“It hurts really bad. Especially when you think that you’ve found the one, and you had all these plans of forever, and that turns out not to be true.

"I’m scared to share what happened with anybody because once I say it out loud it becomes real.”

We can't confirm exactly when this episode was filmed, but Max and Moriah didn't spend the holidays together in December, sparking speculation over their status.

“Merry Christmas,” Moriah captioned a collection of five photos taken from her celebrations via Instagram on December 25, 2021.

Fans quickly noticed, however, that Kallschmidt was missing from all of the images, immediately taking to Moriah’s comments to wonder whether the couple was still together.

The last photo Max shared of Moriah on his Instagram was dated November 5, 2021.

As for Moriah, the last picture she shared with Max on this same platform was on October 7, 2021.

Last season on Welcome to Plathville, questions surrounded the marriage of Olivia and Ethan Plath, who actually separated for a brief period of time.

What lies ahead for these two and their loved ones?

Reads the official network synopsis:

Kim and Barry raised their nine kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia, separated from social media and modern culture, but life looks a whole lot different for the family now.

Ethan, Olivia and Moriah are in Tampa, far from the family drama but making it on their own in a new city is not all fun and games.