Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Used a Tampon to Snort Coke! My Sister Taught Him How!

Following a week-long recess, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial got underway again on Monday with Heard taking the stand to be cross-examined by Depp attorney Camille Vasquez.

As we've come to expect from this trial, Heard's testimony was full of dramatic moments and shocking allegations.

Many of her contentious exchanges with Vasquez have revolved around alleged discrepancies in Heard's earlier testimony, especially pertaining to photos taken by the actress, which she says serve as evidence of Depp's addictions and abusive behavior.

One image yielded a particularly long back-and-forth:

If you've been following the never-ending legal drama between Depp and Heard, then you've probably seen this one before.

It first surfaced shortly after the actors separated in 2016, and it emerged again during Depp's trial against UK tabloid The Sun in 2020.

Heard claims the photo was taken at her apartment in the morning, after Depp had been up drinking and using cocaine all night.

Vasquez took issue with that description, noting that cocaine users don't typically cut lines just to leave them sitting on the table.

Furthermore, the attorney noted, there does not appear to be any cocaine residue on the table, such as one might expect following a long night of partying like the one that Heard had described.

“When you snort cocaine typically it goes into your nose, and then it doesn't stay on the table," Vasquez explained.

"There's residue from that cocaine when your lips and nose touch the table, right?”

Heard noted that Vasquez doesn't seem to "know what she's talking about" before alleging that Depp had a special method for sucking up as much of the powder as possible.

“The tampon applicator next to the driver's license that you see is a device that I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine in," Heard told the court.

Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, was allegedly witness to multiple acts of abuse.

She's set to take the stand and give her account of these incidents later in the trial.

Heard and Depp have both faced substance abuse allegations over the course of the trial, with Heard's lawyers characterizing Depp as a "drug-fueled monster" who frequently became violent while using.

During today's cross-examination, Vasquez noted that Heard promised "music and drugs" on the itinerary for her wedding to Depp.

The lawyer suggested that this was unusual behavior for a woman who believed herself to be marrying an abusive drug addict.

Heard countered that she was okay with Depp smoking marijuana, and any other substances would be solely for the benefit of the guests.

Depp has admitted to struggling with substance abuse issues throughout his adult life.

He's conceded that during parts of his marriage to Heard, he was addicted to opioids and alcohol, and that he got clean with her help.

Both actors have spoken openly about the times when they used drugs together, several of which devolved into violent situations.

Vasquez is expected to conclude her cross-examination of Heard on Tuesday afternoon.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for May 27.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.