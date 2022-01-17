Moriah Plath Releases New Song, Hints (Strongly!) at Split from Max Kallschmidt

Welcome to Plathville?

For Moriah Plath, who has starred for years on a TLC reality show by this name, fans are now wondering instead:

Has she entered Singledom?

On Saturday, the 19-year old released her very first single, a track titled "Missed Myself" that cetainly seems to hint at a break-up from long-time boyfriend Max Kallschmidt.

Just consider these lyrics:

Like heavy chains pulling me/I let you get the best of me/But that won't mean/You can control who I'll be.

I shut myself in my room/Try to stop thinking/Try to drown you out of my brain/Then I start dreaming. Here's to reservations I made/With my new therapist/Moving on with my life/Now I'm just killing it.

Continues the reality star via this single:

I just wanted you to know that I’m not sorry/Maybe it’s just my pride/If it is, forgive me/I missed myself lately/We’ve all got the right to chose what we want in life...

It’s my turn now/I’m writing how my story will go.

Rumors about Plath and Kallschmidt going their separate ways first surrfaced late last year after the teenage posted photos of herself celebrating Christmas without her partner.

The last time the pair were pictured together on Plath's Instagram was back in October.

For her part, Plath has not commented on the inspiration behind this song.

On Instagram last month, though, she did write the following...

"You don’t have to be anyone for anyone else; be you and if that’s not good enough for them that’s their loss.

"Your loss would be if you changed for them. If they didn’t accept you the way you were, they won’t accept the person they created to fit their picture perfect. You were made this way for a reason! You have a purpose!

"You are you, and that will be good enough for the ones who are meant to be in your life!

"Always remember, you are perfect just the way you are!

Kallschmidt, meanwhile, only had praise for Plath's musical debut via his Instagram Story on Saturday, writing:

“Go check it out! Congrats @Moriah.Jasper."

The singer rose to fame as one of Kim and Barry Plath’s nine children, all of whom were raised in a rather conservative household.

But while many of Moriah’s younger siblings still adhere to their parents’ strict rules, Moriah has forged her own path in terms of her lifestyle and personal life.

“Moriah’s not under our household anymore, so she’s doing her own thing.

"We both really like Max and they seem to be really good for each other, so we’re happy for them,” Kim said in a confessional during an August 2021 episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“When I see Max and Moriah together, they’re always, like, right on each other, hugging and kissing and, you know, it’s pretty clear they really like each other.

"So, I feel like my first instinct was right on when he came over, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re not friends.’”

Not then perhaps.

But now?

It's very much starting to seem that way.