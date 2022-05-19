The Roloffs are a Total "Mess" These Days, Very Reliable Source Implies

According to someone very much in the know, the Roloffs have turned into the Kardashians.

Okay, fine.

Maybe not exactly.

But Little People, Big World viewers who tuned in on Tuesday night for the premiere of this reality show are aware that tension exists between certain family members like never before.

The opening episode of this new season pitted father against son, as Zach Roloff hoped to buy his family's farm in Oregon from Matt Roloff.

"He didn't come in to negotiate. He came in to demand," Matt told the camera via confessional on the premiere, making it clear early on that he didn't appreciate Zach's stance or Zach's tone.

Zach, for his part, said on air that his father backtracked from a deal the two had previously discussed... in terms of which parts of the farm were for sale.

“My dad’s starting point was not 30 acres, but 15, and then he cuts off the forest, our favorite part.

"The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we’re not good enough to run the farm.”

This episode was filmed way back in 2021.

However, Zach's sister-in-law, Isabel Roloff, strongly implied just a couple days ago that fences have not been mended.

The wife of Jacob Roloff and mother of one posted a meme on social media that featured an image from the political satire movie, The Campaign, starring actor Zach Galifianakis.

"Bring your brooms cause," the caption read. "It's a mess."

Isabel made no direct mention of Zach and/orr Matt.

However, not long before this week's premiere aired, Matt confirmed he was selling 16 acres of the farm... and then appeared to take a shot at his twin sons in the process, both of whom had previously expressed interest in taking over for their dad.

On Sunday, you see, Matt Roloff wrote on Instagram that it's "difficult ... to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale," adding:

My "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come."

Why will this not be happening?

"My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale," he claimed. "Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments….

"and even tho a substantial family discount and a “gift of equity” was offered by both Amy and I….(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ...

"they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time."

Zach, however?

He disagreed with the way in which his father described what had gone down.

In a stunning rebuke left in the Comments section of Matt's post, Zach wrote "this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out."

Wow, huh?

Zach didn't stop there, either.

Going public with a major beef against a parent, in a way he never had done before, the father of three continued:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

We repeat: Wow, huh?!?

Zach then concluded:

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

It's safe to say Isabel was exaggerating in her meme, wouldn't you agree?

Whatever is going on between Matt and Zach, this feud is most definitely ongoing -- and it's most definitely messy.