Scott Disick: Dating Bachelor Villain Corrine Olympios?

If you're a longtime fan of The Bachelor, then you'll no doubt recognize the name of Corrine Olympios.

The undisputed villain of Nick Viall's season, Corrine was the contestant viewers loved to hate.

Her willingness to stir the pot made Olympios an ideal reality star, but hers is not the sort of personality that one generally seeks out in a romantic partner.

Which is why Bachelor fans are so surprised by the rumors that Corinne is romantically involved with Scott Disick.

The rumors began when Disick was spotted in the company of a “mystery woman” at Miami hotspot Papi Steak around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

As In Touch reports, Bachelor fans on Reddit were quick to identify Corinne as one of the most notorious suitors in the show's lengthy history.

“If this is Corinne’s foray into being on The Kardashians, I’m INTO IT," one commenter remarked.

“I would love to see Corinne take on Kris Omg," another joked.

Scott has been spending a lot of time in Miami in recent months, and he's been linked to many different women during that time.

In 2022 alone, Disick has hooked up with Holly Scarfone, Elizabeth Grace Lindley, and Hana Cross -- all of them 20-something models.

More recently, Scott was rumored to be dating Rebecca Donaldson, and the relationship appeared to be getting serious.

Scott even took Donaldson to the premiere of The Kardashians and introduced her to the entire Kard clan.

Of course, that doesn't mean that he's looking to settle down anytime soon.

In the years since he and Kourtney parted ways, Disick has been bouncing from one relationship to the next in the years, and this is one player who seems to have no interest in retiring.

Hell, Corrine isn't even the first reality star that Disick has been linked to.

Scott was previously spotted spending time with Larsa Pippen of Real Housewives of Miami fame.

But when rumors of a romance began to circulate on social media, Larsa was quick to shoot them down.

“Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” Pippen told Page Six last week.

“We’ve been friends for a long time.”

So yeah, it's possible that Scott is planning to embark on a serious relationship with Corinne.

But what's much more likely is that she's using him for a little free publicity, and he's using her for ... well, you can probably use your imagination to figure out Scott's half of the transaction.

Neither Scott nor Corinne has spoken publicly about the relationship, but an insider tells Hollywood Life that the two of them are just friends -- possibly with benefits.

“Scott and Corrine have a lot of friends in common, he’s actually known her for quite a while,” the insider explained.

“But there’s nothing going on between them, he’s still with Rebecca and very focused on impressing her.”

“Scott seems to be really into Rebecca and everyone in the family is hoping it will last,” the source continued.

The insider went on to say that the Kardashians are fine with whatever Scott chooses -- just so long as he stops obsessing over Kourtney.

“All they want is for Scott to move on from Kourtney and be happy because that seems like the only way that he’ll get over her being with Travis,” the insider added.

“The sooner that he can get past that the better it will be for everyone, so at this point everyone’s just really encouraging him to make this relationship work because Rebecca seems to be doing him a lot of good.”

Yes, there have been rumors that Disick hates Barker and was heartbroken when he learned of Travis and Kourtney's engagement.

But he seems to have made some major strides toward moving on in recent weeks.

We suppose banging half the population of Miami-Dade County will have that effect!