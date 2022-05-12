Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall "Can't Stand Each Other," Source Spills in Wake of Public Spat Between Stars

They may never be best friends.

They may never even be distant acquaintances.

But, due to a very public dispute between the reality stars a few days ago, Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall have now been exposed as actual enemies.

In photos obtained over this past weekend by The Daily Mail, Young (who is currently married to Tarek El Moussa) had to be held back from going after Christina Hall (who was formerly married to Tarek El Moussa) on the sidelines of the latter's son's soccer game.

According to these images and also to various onlookers, Christina and her third husband, Joshua Hall, were in attendance at six-year old Brayden's sporting event when words were exchanged between her and Young.

The Selling Sunset cast member was escorted away before things turned really ugly...

... only for a coach to then step in to prevent Tarek from getting into it with his ex-wife's latest husband.

A day after this incident, Brayden was hospitalized for an appendectomy.

Talk about a weekend, huh?!?

“Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward,” a source told Us Weekly in the wake of these verbal clashes, emphasizing that Tarek and Christina -- who were married for nine years and co-hosted HGTV's Flip or Flop even after their divorce -- “really try to handle issues privately," adding:

"This one just got captured by cameras and everyone’s embarrassed by what happened."

The thing is, a second insider told this same publication on Wednesday that Hall and Young have been at odds since, well... the moment they met each other.

“There’s been tension between Christina and Heather for quite some time now,” according to this Us Weekly mole. “They usually remain distant from each other.”

It makes sense, right?

It's challenging for any ex-wife to get along with her former husband's new spouse, and that's before you get to the addedd complication of young kids being in the picture.

“Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids,” the insider continued to Us.

“She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her... The whole soccer game incident just proved to everybody that [Christina and Heather] don’t get along.

"Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

To their credit, however, the two women are trying their best to move on from this confrontation -- and to learn from it as well.

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," a joint statement from all parties shared with People Magazine and other outlets read this week.

"We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

Christina, meanwhile, has other pressing issues to focus on at the moment.

Other pressing issues centered around another one of her kids.

Late last week, her second husband, Ant Anstead, filed for primary custody of the ex-couple's two-year old son, hurling some harsh accusations at his former wife in the process.

In legal documents (obtained by TMZ), Anstead wrote that Christina has spent an average of "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the last 20 months.

He also accused his ex of exploiting the toddler, sharing his photo on social media at different times in order to build her following and also including Hudson in paid promotional posts.

Ant has since asked a judge to prevent Christina from doing so in the future without his permission.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," wrote Christina in response.

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs.

"But I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."