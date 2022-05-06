Real Housewives of New Jersey Fans Lash Out, Beg Bravo to FIRE Teresa Giudice

Enough is enough.

This seems to be the message Bravo viewers have at the moment when it comes to Teresa Giudice, by far the main star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Over the course of Season 12, Teresa has grown more and more irritated with her colleagues, blasting them for raising questions about her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

At one point, for example, the mother of three blasted Margaret Josephs on air as a "disgusting white trash bitch," prior to hurling a glass in her direction.

More recently, on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special, Giudice told off her own brother, calling out Joe Gorga for not sticking up for Ruelas in the face of ongoing criticism.

She skewered her sibling on this episode, scolding him for getting "involved with girl s--t" and telling him to butt out of various scandals, controversies and storylines.

She was cruel, in the eyes of many critics. She was petty.

And it's about time she pays some sort of professional price.

"#RHONJreunion#RHONJ@Teresa_Giudice should be fired from Bravo. She’s selfish and despicable. She’s an embarrassment to the show, the state, and women in general," one individual Tweeted during the aforementioned special, for example.

Another person echoed this sentiment, demanding that the cookbook author not return for Season 13.

"@Andy, how many more people does @Teresa_Giudice have to put her hands on before she is fired," this person asked of producer Andy Cohen. "You?

"Telling someone to pull another castmates hair? Cursing out the crew? Oh wait she’s already done those. Zero consequences."

These remarks poured in as fans watched Teresa exchange harsh words with several co-stars, most notably her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

In one part of the reunion, Melissa fought back tears over her and Teresa's broken bond, confessing that she was "sad" that she was snubbed from the Bravo star's wedding plans.

“This is the thing, honey; we’re not close," Teresa fired back at Gorga.

“You’re my sister-in-law, but we’re not close.”

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show a few days ago, Gorga made it clear she's fed up with Teresa.

“I do think that she’s come to a point where she doesn’t enjoy it anymore... She doesn’t want to do a lot of the activities that we do," Melissa told the host, implying that Giudide should leave the show.

"So I think that if it is making her unhappy and she has a guy who’s financially stable and they want to be happy, then she should do that.

"Why do this if you don’t need to?"

For those who agree with Gorga, though?

They may be in for some disappointment.

“I think I’m gonna ride it out,” Teresa recentlyy said of her future on this beloved franchise during an episode of E! News‘ The Daily Pop.

“I started it and I think I’m going to ride it out to the end, until [Andy Cohen] doesn’t want me anymore.”