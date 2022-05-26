Ray Liotta, Veteran Actor and Goodfellas Star, Dead at 67

Ray Liotta, a veteran Hollywood star whose career took off after his role in the Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, passed away on Thursday morningg.

According to Deadline, the veteran actor he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was 67 years old.

The actor had recently starred in such major motion pictures as The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move.

He had also just finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

But it was Liotta's turn as Henry Hill -- an American mobster who was associated with the Lucchese crime family of New York City from 1955 until 1980, after which he was arrested on narcotics charges and turned into an FBI informant -- that truly put Liotta on the movie map.

Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Liotta himself was nominated for a Golden Globe for the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild, and later appeared as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the legendary film Field of Dreams.

Other memorable roles included Hannibal, Narc, Blow and Copland; along with the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

TMZ, meanwhile, reports that Liotta's fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was in the Dominican Republic with the actor amid the shooting of his latest movie.

The same celebrity gossip website says authorities do NOT suspect foul play was involved in the star's death.

Liotta and Nittolo (pictured, below) got engaged around the holidays in late 2020.

"Christmas wishes do come true.

"I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" wrote the actor on Instagram at the time, confirming the romantic news.

He has one daughter, Karsen Liotta, from his previous marriage to Michelle Grace.

Just this past November, Liotta spoke to People Magazine about how his personality differed from the tough-guy roles he played in television and on the big screen.

"I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he said at the time, adding:

"It's weird how this business works, because I've definitely had a career that's up and down.

"For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been."

"Ray Liotta has died," Tweeted Jamie Lee Curtis after learning the news.

"His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear."

We send our condolences to the friends, familly members and loved ones of Ray Liotta.

May he rest in peace.