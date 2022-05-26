Khloe Kardashian SLAMMED For Insensitive Response to Texas School Shooting

In the town of Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, 21 people, most of them children, lost their lives when a gunman entered an elementary school and opened fire.

It's the sort of tragedy that happens all too frequently in America, but it's not the sort of headline to which one ever grows accustomed.

Across social media, outraged citizens expressed their grief, and many public figures demanded action from politicians.

Of course, as is always the case when emotions are running high, some folks failed to give their content proper consideration before sharing it with the world.

That seems to be the case with Khloe Kardashian, whose first post on the subject of the shooting was an accurate reflection of what tens of millions of other Americans were thinking.

"I cannot comprehend today's tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening? My heart is breaking," Khloe wrote in her Instagram Story shortly after news of the shooting went public.

"I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead... please law makers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children," she continued.

"It was 'enough' ten mass shootings ago. It was 'enough' after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedom when there is no protection of our lives."

Khloe concluded her statement with a broken heart emoji.

If that had been her final post of the day, no doubt Khloe would have been praised for saying all the right things.

Unfortunately, she didn't know when to put the phone down and step away.

Perhaps her next post had already been scheduled, or maybe in her grief, Khloe simply wasn't thinking clearly.

Whatever the case, just minutes after her impassioned plea for action, Khloe was back to promoting her business ventures on Instagram.

The ad for her Good American clothing brand and its Metallic Shine jeans appeared so rapidly that many commenters thought Khloe posted both items at the same time.

But it appears that she waited roughly two minutes between the Instagram Story about murdered children and the one about shiny jeans.

"YOU HAVE TO BE JOKING," wrote one Reddit user who shared a screenshot of the back-to-back posts.

Unfortunately, Khloe continued to promote her brand from there, which led to further outrage from commenters.

"She posted SIX promo posts after that let’s see how the stans defend this," one Reddit user wrote.

"How about no promos for the rest of the day. What’s a day grace period. Doesn’t need to be within the same damn hour," another added.

"I knoooow. She literally could’ve waited. Like dayum KoKo," a third chimed in.

"It's business as usual for her because her daughter, nieces, and nephews will go to private schools where they don't have to worry about some evil person hurting innocent lives The rich and everyone else live on two different planets," a fourth irate commenter wrote.

Others defended Khloe, pointing out that the post promoting her brand was probably scheduled in advance.

"The good American post was probably scheduled. I’m glad she said something about the shootings," one person commented.

"I’m hoping it was a pre scheduled promo post her assistant did but damn this looks really bad," another wrote.

Khloe should probably be given the benefit of the doubt here, as celebs often schedule promotional posts well in advance.

But again, emotions are running high, and there's a lot of misdirected anger flying around out there.

Perhaps now is a good time to bear in mind that everyone who's demanding action is on the same page, and the better we work together, the more effective those demands will be.