Ray J SLAMS Kim Kardashian: She Released Our Sex Tape! And I've Got the Texts to Prove It!

Silence broken.

Text messages released.

Bombshell dropped.

On Wednesday, Ray J sat down with The Daily Mail and simply went to town on Kim Kardashian -- not like he used to do. Not in the sexul sense. In the insulting sense, we mean.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J said during an interview, referring to Kim Kardshian Superstar, the sex tape he made with his ex in 2007.

As for how it was made available way back in the day?

“I’ve never leaked anything," the artist continued.

"I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

This X-rated topic has resurfaced because Kim broke down in tears on a recent episode of her family's new reality show on Hulu, alleging that Ray J's manager threatened to release a sequel to this infamous video.

On last week's installment of The Kardashians, Kim then claimed that estranged husband Kanye West met up with Ray J at an airport... paid him some money... and acquired every piece of footage from this video.

“I’m so emotional … It just means a lot to me,” said Kim.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids … I want to shield them from as much as I can."

After this episode aired, Ray J jumped online and called total BS on the entire storyline.

"All of this is a lie smh," he wrote a few days ago. "Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue."

Ray J didn't elaborate at the time.

But he's done so now. Big time.

"She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed,” he told The Dailyy Mail, citing all material from his sex tape and denying allegations that he would ever release new footage.

“That’s how it all came about.

"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there. Indeed, Ray J is stating what all sentinent beings have known forever now:

Kris Jenner and Kim released the sex tape in 2007 in order to boost the latter's profile.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” the singer went on, alleging that he couldn’t get certain jobs because of his public image at the time.

“Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places.”

To be clear, Ray J made millions off the video.

Money doesn't lead to happiness, though, you know?

“For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me,” Ray J told The Daily Mail.

“They’re celebrating my destruction.”

To hammer home his point, Ray J even provided this outlet with text messages he sent to Kim after she claimed on Hulu that more sex tape footage was out there -- and even said that Ray J may have shoved a dildo up her butt while she was sleeping.

As you can see in one messageg Ray J says he sent Kim last month, the artist mentions that Kris Jenner "planned" the sex tape release many years ago.

He says he's been a "team player."

He says they had an "agreement."

And he wonders why Kim is bringing this all up again and making him look like a bad guy.

"Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal," Ray J went on to write.

Kim eventually responded to Ray J's texts, asking if he actually watched The Kardashians episode in question and stating that she wasn't trying to paint him in a negative light.

Kim late touches on the whole dildo comment.

She says her "team" will get something out to make it clear she was just joking around.

And while we can't confirm Kim wrote any of these words, here's the thing:

A statement did go out shortly after she said this on air, emphasizing that she wasn't serious in making such an accusation.

Crazy, right? Especially when you note that Kim didn't deny Ray J's claims that she and Kris were responsible for the original sex tape drop.

Neither Kim nor Kris has yet responded to Ray J's attempts here to expose them as complete liars and frauds.

"I mean, all of this is all a lie," Ray J said to The Daily Mail.

"From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment."