Kanye West to the Rescue! Rapper Returns Kim Kardashian Sex Tape to Ex-Wife

Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian plenty of reasons to be angry and bitter toward him over the past few months.

The artist has threatened Pete Davidson (Kim's new boyfriend) on numerous occasions, and has also called his ex-wife out as an allegedly bad mother.

On Wednesday night, however? On the latest episode of The Kardashians?

West gave Kardashian a reason to be appreciative and grateful.

The rapper made his first appearance on the Hulu reality show this week, showing up in New York City ahead of Kim's gig as host of Saturday Night Live.

At the time, Kim was freaking out over the possibility of new sex tape footage getting released, as reports at the time indicated that Ray J was in possession of just such footage -- and prepared to make it public.

On this installment of The Kardashians, however, Kim called her mom and sister into her hotel room... where Kanye was there waiting.

"So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I want to show you guys what he got me," the mother of four explained, getting choked up and teary-eyed as she opened up some luggage in front of her.

Kim then declared:

"He got me all of the sex tape back!"

It's perhaps worth noting at this point that the original Kim Kardashian sex tape went viral just ahead of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere -- and now speculation over another sex tape went viral just ahead of The Kardashians premiere.

What a coincidence, huh?!?

Kim went on to say on air that Kanye "met up with Ray J at the airport" and grabbed the hard drive the footage was saved on from her ex.

We never saw West do this. And Ray J hasn't verified that any meeting took place.

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done and probably a big, fat, huge check," said Kris, before Kanye said there was "definitely not no check" involved in the exchange.

"We're not getting extorted ever again," he added.

Misunderstanding her former son-in-law, who was clearly hinting that he paid Ray J off, Jenner said she was stunned no money was involved in the deal, quipping:

"No way! You also knew how much it meant to her and how hard she's been trying to do that for years and years. You can negotiate my next deal, how about that?"

In a confessional, Kim reacted to her good fortune as follows:

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can and if I have the power to or Kanye has the power to, that is the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it.

"It just means a lot to me."

Hey, who among us hasn't been thankful to our estranged spouse for bribing our ex-lover to hand over all snippets of an amateur adult video we made with the latter?

Elsewhere on this The Kardashians episode, which was filmed in October, viewers got to witness Kim interacting with various celebrities at the Saturday Night Live after-party.

She was seen mingling with Colin Jost -- who told her "the whole thing was fantastic" -- and Amy Schumer, before Chris Rock gave her very high praise.

"You were great. From the opening monologue, it was like, 'I am in control,'" the iconic comedian said to her. "It was like comedy-funny. It was like an actress or a comedian. Very funny."