Meri Brown Pays Tribute to Late Mom, Praises Daughter on Mother's Day

Meri Brown had plenty to ponder this past Sunday.

She had plenty to consider, reflect upon and be grateful for in celebration of Mother's Day.

First, via an Instagram Story upload, the Sister Wives cast member honored her late parent, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who passed away suddenly in March 2021.

Along with a GIF that read "Happy Mother's Day," the 51-year old shared a photo of Bonnie.

In a separate story post, she then featured a picture of herself and daughter Mariah Brown, writing very simply and sweetly as a caption:

"Love love love this kid who made me a mom!"

Finally, on the official page for her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, the establishment sent out a special message on honor of this occasion:

Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers! We are so grateful for all mothers here with us and all those who are no longer with us. We are so thankful for you today and everyday.

Bonnie appeared on multiple Sister Wives episodes prior to her passing.

While Meri never revealed the cause of Bonnie's death, she did open up in emotional depth about the painful loss last year.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," Meri wrote shortly after the tragedyy.

Later, Brown added: "She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."

Half a year after Bonnie died, Meri returned to Instagram and emphasized how acute the pain remained.

"Six months today since the sudden passing of this beautiful and elect lady I have the pleasure of calling 'Mom,'" wrote Brown back then, adding:

"Six months of having to remember I don't get to call her and tell her about my newest idea, my fun plans, or the latest news.

"Six months of seeing something I think she'd love and then remembering I can't get it for her."

Continued Meri in September:

"Six months of wanting to chat, ask advice, or hear her voice.

"Six months of not getting to hear about her love for her Savior or the next giving thing she'll be doing. Six months of being forever grateful for the 50 years I had her.

"Six months of remembering all the things she taught me, the example she was, and the love she exuded.

"Six months of remembering, of gratitude, of trying to be more like her. Because she was worth being like."

Bonnie went to live with Meri early in 2020 amid the first outbreak of COVID-19.

"One of the tenets of our belief system is that we get blessings, which is kind of the word of God in our lives," said Meri on air around that time.

"Mom has had these blessings throughout her life that have told her and, you know, kind of inspired her to be that person who people can use as a shelter...

"That's been my mom's motto her whole life. Just to take people in and take care of people, it's just who she is."