Khloe Kardashian Butt Photos Worry Fans: Why Is She Shrinking?

For years, Khloe Kardashian's long-time fans have been deeply concerned over her changing appearance, especially on social media.

Getting a "revenge body" is all good and well. Photoshopping her face beyond recognition is alarming.

But as increasingly frequent as the photo editing seems to be, some of Khloe's changes have been very physical.

Now, some fans worry that Khloe is pushing herself to new extremes -- citing that her butt appears to be shrinking.

We want to be clear that not all of Khloe Kardashian's fans speak with one voice.

There are some people who refuse to examine anything that she does, even when it seems worrisome. Others, for whatever reason, deliberately body-shame her.

But what we're talking about here is a growing number of fans who aren't afraid to express sincere concern about Khloe's health.

But, yes, her butt is objectively smaller than it was several years ago.

Khloe used to have a bit of a James and the Gigantic Peach situation going on, to a Kim-like degree.

Whether through changes in routine or through, as some speculate, some sort of implants or injections, her booty is no longer of those porportions.

Of course, you might not know that from seeing Khloe's photos.

She has been caught editing photos of her body, and while it's less obvious than her face, sometimes there are tell-tale signs that the image is warped.

Someone as gorgeous as Khloe editing her photos isn't just damaging to impressionable fans -- it's a red flag for her own emotional health.

A similar red flag comes in the form of what appears to be butt padding in some of her photos.

This is less "juicy" than implants or photoshop, but arguably more embarrassing for Khloe -- wearing pads under her clothes to make her butt look larger than it is.

We can't say with absolute certainty that this is what Khloe is doing, but ... looking at some of her pics, we are at a loss to come up with another explanation.

Some fans speculate that Khloe and Kim both had masterfully done butt implants and then had them removed.

Butt implants are more complicated than some people assume, but we suppose that it's ... possible?

Others wonder if simple extreme dieting is to blame for Khloe's new figure ... and that might match up with Khloe's other "goofs" in an alarming way.

Sure, some critics have just pointed and laughed at Khloe's "messy" slip-ups.

She has posted her face looking like an alien, her legs looking like weird stilts, and yes, her butt at various sizes.

But to concerned fans, Khloe's ever-changing looks aren't a laughing matter.

The thing is that, if you love your appearance, you don't touch up this many photos.

A little color correction is one thing. Changing your face, your body shape, and more ... that's another.

On top of that, Khloe alters her looks pretty drastically in terms of things like skin tone in contrast with several of her sisters.

What does all of this spell?

Someone who is unhappy with her appearance.

After Khloe was mercilessly body-shamed by countless "fans" in her early years of fame, it's no wonder that she has internalized issues.

Unfortunately, Khloe seems to mistaken any commentary about even her most wildly distorted photos as being an attack.

(She does the same when people worry about her catastrophic reconciliations with Tristan Thompson)

Perhaps, because of all of those years spent under attack, Khloe truly cannot see the difference. That's sad.

This whole thing is sad, actually.

Khloe is a beautiful woman with an incredible body, but fans perceive her to be eaten alive with insecurities.

She deserves better.