Anfisa Nava Reveals Weight Struggles After Surgery: I Want to Get Back to the Gym!

Even if her time on 90 Day Fiance did not paint Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava in the best light, she has amassed quite the fan following.

Her fitness journey, her lifestyle, and her business ambitions have people's attention -- and so do her thirst traps.

Anfisa recently underwent cosmetic surgery.

In the aftermath, she has struggled with her weight, and is speaking about her post-recovery fitness goals.

Anfisa previously had a deviated septum.

She has now had this altered by undergoing a rhinoplasty.

But surgeries, even those on one's face, have recovery periods that can throw people off of their routines.

In Anfisa's case, she cannot keep to her normal exercise routine during recovery from surgery.

Working out changes your blood flow and muscle tension even in places where you don't think that a "workout" will touch.

That, she said in a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, has taken its toll.

Anfisa revealed that she has lost weight during her recovery from surgery.

Weight changes are normal after surgery. Some lose weight as she has, some gain wait -- especially when their mobility and routines are impacted.

But for someone as tiny as Anfisa, who has worked hard to build up muscle definition, this weight loss is a setback.

Her goal, Anfisa explained, is to build back her back muscles -- but only when it's safe.

After the doctor gives her the go-ahead, she will return to the gym and get the shredded back that we're accustomed to seeing.

In case you have forgotten, this is the kind of build that Anfisa has shown off in the past:

As for the rhinoplasty itself, Anfisa shared that the surgery went very well.

Even so, the procedure was "complex," and Anfisa noted that it will take a while to see the full results, much less show them off.

After all, even after initial healing finishes, the tissues will likely be swollen for some time. Only then will she be able to see the results.

Anfisa noted that it could take weeks or months before the results are fully in.

(Face surgeries are tricky for several reasons; for some, recovery can take six months or longer)

Speaking of time, however, her academic career is moving along as scheduled.

Anfisa is just a few weeks away from graduating.

She is not planning to get a run-of-the-mill corporate job despite her business education.

Instead, it looks like Anfisa is planning to continue marketing her greatest asset: herself.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa has used her platform to promote herself -- and done very well at it.

Those who only followed her on the franchise may only remember her as a "villain" who was given a gold digger edit (and ran with it, by her own admission).

Her fans and followers have seen an, ahem, different side to her.

By this, we mean that she has more of a personality than we saw on screen, and there's more to her than being Jorge's (ex-)wife.

Some people still dislike her, and there are aspects of her on-screen behavior that cannot be explained away or excused by editing.

But we're glad that her surgery went well and we wish her a full recovery.