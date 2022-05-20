Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Netflix Reality Show About Their Home Life Coming Soon!

Earlier this month, we reported on the surprising news that Netflix had canceled a project involving Meghan Markle.

Insiders described the collaboration as an animated series in which a young female protagonist would receive inspiration from the examples set by great women throughout history.

The decision not to move forward with the show reportedly had more to do with the streaming giant's recent budgetary concerns than with any shortcomings on behalf of Meghan or her passion project.

And now, it seems that Netflix has not cut ties with Meghan completely.

In fact, it seems the Duchess is currently at work on a new project that's likely to be of tremendous interest to her legion of devoted fans.

According to a new report from Page Six, Meghan and Harry are currently filming a series that one insider describes as an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries.

"Docuseries," in this case, seems to be just a slightly more prestigious word for a reality show.

Details are scarce at the moment, but insiders say the show is set to premiere sometime within the next year.

Apparently, there's been a bit of disagreement surrounding the release date, as Netflix wants to drop the first episodes by the end of 2022 in order to capitalize on the buzz surrounding Harry's upcoming memoir.

But the Sussexes are envisioning an early-2023 premiere, and they most likely have the final say in the matter.

“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” said one producer

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix shortly after they arrived in America, and it sounds like the couple is planning to deliver multiple projects in the very near future.

They're also working on a limited docuseries called Heart of Invictus, that will focus on Harry's involvement with the Invictus Games, which he helped to found in 2017.

The event is an Olympics-style athletic competition for veterans who were wounded in action.

While that series is likely more of a passion project for Harry, it's the show focusing on Harry and Meghan's private life that's sure to attract the most attention.

One source -- described as a "highly placed Hollywood insider" -- said that the stakes couldn't be higher for Netflix, who experienced a steep drop in stock prices last month after reporting its first decline in subscribers in 10 years.

“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” said the source.

The Sussexes were previously criticized for failing to deliver content for Spotify despite signing a $100 with the audio streamer.

The couple was to produce uplifting podcasts, but nearly two years after they signed the deal, the Archewell Productions page on the app still features nothing but a long ad that promises more content to come.

The latest project will likely serve a two-fold purpose for the Sussexes, who -- in addition to making major bucks from the show -- will have the opportunity to control the narrative around their life and Santa Barbara.

The last time, Meghan spoke out in her own defense was her interview with Oprah Winfrey that premiered in March of last year.

The interview was a massive ratings boon for CBS, and Netflix is surely hoping to repeat that magic.