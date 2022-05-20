Jay Cutler: Caught Banging Best Friend's Wife While on Vacation With His Kids?

As an NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler's NFL career was something of a disappointment.

But as a messy tabloid staple, the former husband of Kristin Cavallari delivers the goods like few others.

Cutler's messy divorce from Cavallari inspired countless headlines when the couple parted ways back in 2020.

Despite rumors that Cutler and Cavallari had reconciled for the sake of their kids, the exes are still living separate lives, and the latest reports about Jay's behavior have surely eliminated any doubts Kristin might have had that she did the right thing by kicking him to the curb.

According to a new report from In Touch, Cutler was recently caught having an affair with the wife of his best friend.

A source tells the tabloid that Cutler “knows” about the affair and “is pissed off.”

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” a second insider adds.

“The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

According the first source, the husband “confronted” Jay about their affair and learned Cutler and his wife had been “hooking up for a long time.”

Needless to say, Kristin is not thrilled with the fact that all of this drama played out on a vacation that involved her three young children.

“The friend reached out to [ex-wife Kristin Cavallari], so that’s how she found out,” the second source says.

“She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

Yeah, that's probably the best decision to make in this situation.

At this point, Kristin probably wants to distance herself from Jay completely, but it's tough to cut ties when you have three kids with someone.

In addition to this latest scandal, Cutler was accused of sleeping with Cavallari's best friend while the two of them were still married.

In her divorce filing, Kristin accused Jay of “such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the former couple wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," the joint statement continued.

"We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

But if there's a silver lining to be found in the couple's nasty divorce, it's that Kristin says the current co-parenting arrangement has actually brought her closer to her kids!

"I have my kids half of the time now,” she revealed to Hollywood Life shortly after the split.

“So, when I have them for my week, I am so incredibly present," Kristin continued.

“I am not distracted by my phone or anything else. I am with them. If someone is having a temper tantrum or something, I remain calm because I know that I am losing them in a few days."

It's good that Kristin is so close with her children.

They're really gonna need her support once they get old enough to fully understand what a trainwreck their father is.