Christina Haack Fires Back in Custody Dispute: My Lying Ex is Smearing Me!

Christina Haack is not going away without a fight.

Especially when it comes to her children.

As previously reported, Ant Anstead filed for custody of the two-year old son, Hudson, that he shared with the HGTV personality, to whom he was married for just about tow years and from whom he split in September 2020.

Not only did Anstead file for custody, but he accused his ex-wife of being an absent mother in the process of doing so.

According to Anstead's legal documents, Christina has spent an average of "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the last 20 months.

He also accused his former spouse of exploiting the toddler, sharing his pictures on social media in order to build her following -- and even using the kid in various paid/sponsored posts that earn Christina money.

In a separate filing, Anstead asked a judge to ban both himself and Christina from using the toddler in any promotional material without consent from the other parent.

Citing an example of Christina's lack of responsibility as a mother, Anstead mentioned in his filing an incident from last summer when Christina returned Hudson to his dad with a major sunburn ... and then shrugged off her son's pain when Anstead brought it up with her.

He also claimed Christina once dropped Hudson off -- and didn't tell Anstead that the child had tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to these allegations, Christina released a public statement that reads as follows:

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Now, meanwhile, Us Weekly has shared Christina's private -- and official -- response with readers.

On April 28, a judge ruled that Ant had provided “insufficient” evidence against Christina and denied his custody request.

After her ex-husband’s petition was dismissed, Hall fired back at him in a filing of her own.

“I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me,” she stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Continues the interior designer, who formerly hosted Flip or Flop with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa:

“And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me.

"I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson’s best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court.”

Arguing that Ant's accusations were made in an attempt “to smear my good name and tarnish my image,” the real estate agent added:

“His attempt to mislead the court is transparent when presented with the true facts.”

Christina, meanwhile, married Joshua Hall in April.

Along with Hudson, she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with Tarek.